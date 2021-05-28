Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Thriving Massive Growth at a +19% of CAGR by 2021-2028 with Kuehne+Nagel, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, Blue Water Shipping, Deutsche Post AG, AGRO Merchants Group, Noatum Logistics

By mode of transportation, the roadways segment was the huge revenue contributor. The Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market is predicted to reach $85 billion, registering a CAGR of +19% from 2021 to 2028.

Cold chain refers to the method of shipping and storing refrigerated and frozen goods. It is a series of events associated with storage, production, distribution, and logistics, all in a low-temperature range. Cold chain logistics refers to all the processes used to make temperature-controlled goods and other perishables stay fresh at a compatible temperature during the logistics process.

Cold chain logistics consists of science, technology, and process. The technology that comprises the cold chain depends on physical ways of maintaining low temperatures. The science relates to the biological and chemical processes related to food storage and stability. The process comprises logistics methods used to maintain the overall supply chain.



Key Players: Kuehne+Nagel, Noatum Logistics, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, Lineage Logistics Holdings, Blue Water Shipping, Kloosterboer, Deutsche Post AG (DHL Group), GEODIS, AGRO Merchants Group, and DSV.

The Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market is propelled by factors, such as growing penetration of e-commerce in the logistics companies, growing penetration of e-commerce in the logistics companies, rising number of the refrigerated warehouse, and growing pharmaceutical sector. However, the surge in the use of IT solutions & automated software for cost-cutting, cold chain logistics, and lead time reduction due to the acquisition of multi-modal system and RFID technologies for cold chain applications are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for growth of the Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market.

In the European Union, about 85 percent of pharma products now need temperature-controlled transportation. For years, pharmaceutical mandates in most countries needed products to be maintained within manufacturer-established guidelines only in storage. However, Europe has issued guidelines on Good Distribution Practice for medicinal products for human use, fostering temperature requirements to transportation, and expanding coverage to include over-the-counter drugs.

To fulfill such needs, various warehouses comprising cold chain systems are designed to make sure the ideal storage and transportation conditions for temperature-sensitive products. Moreover, businesses invest millions of dollars in their cold chain operations to create impactful, efficient, and reliable processes as end-to-end cold chain security is the weak link in the system. In addition, temperature-controlled logistics of pharmaceutical products and medical devices is a noteworthy growing part of the healthcare logistics companies.



By Temperature type:-

Frozen

Chilled

By Type:-

Refrigerated warehousing

Refrigerated Transport

By Application:-

Dairy & frozen desserts

Fish, meat, and seafood products

Bakery & confectionery products

Fruits & vegetables

Based on Region:

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Detailed TOC of Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Research Report-

1. Introduction.

2. Market methodology Analysis.

3. Market Strategies Analysis.

4. Market Demand, Supply, Trends Analysis.

5. Market Overview with Key Players

6. Porte’s Five Force Model Analysis.

7. Market segmentation by Region, Type, and Application.

8. Market Advantages and Limitation Analysis.

9. Projects SWOT Analysis.

10. Conclusion.

11. Appendix.

