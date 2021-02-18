Europe Cloud PBX Market Expects Massive Growth by 2019-2027 Focusing on Leading Players Avaya, Cisco System, Comcast Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, RingCentral

The cloud PBX lays the foundation for technological advancements in organizations by synchronizing a wide range of communication and collaborations tools; also, they enable the organizations to integrate with their critical business applications at a broader level. With the help of unification of numerous locations amid a business firm, for instance, the unification of itinerant workers under a single congregated network, the IP telephony offers flexible and advanced features for the communication process.

The ability of the cloud PBX to provide its users with seamless connectivity across the globe with minimal disruptions enables the organizations to enhance their performance and elevate their profitability. Because an effective communication such as audio/video conference, and web conference is considered as a critical asset in business, implementation of telephony system that operates on internet, not only facilitates better and hassle-free communication but also reduces the cost of ownership, adding to the factor that has influenced demand growth and are expected to continue during the forecast period.

Currently, Germany is dominating the Europe cloud PBX market, which in turn boost the demand for cloud PBX. This is due to the reason that the region is highly advanced in terms of technology as well as the economy. Germany remains the key market for Europe cloud PBX due to the changing economies and continuous technological developments in the country. Germany Cloud PBX market is dominated by the SMEs. The increasing number of SMEs in Germany is fueling demand. Moreover, the government initiatives for the improvement of IT infrastructure and adoption of advanced technologies are having a positive impact on market growth.

EUROPE CLOUD PBX MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Europe Cloud PBX Market by Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Europe Cloud PBX Market by End-User

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Europe Cloud PBX Market by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Companies Mentioned

3CX, Inc.

8×8, Inc.

AT&T INC

Avaya

Cisco System, Inc.

Comcast Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

RingCentral, Inc.

Sors Global

Voyce Ltd

