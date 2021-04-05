Europe Cloud CRM Market 2021 Strategic Assessment – Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, HubSpot Inc., SAP SE, Cirrus Shield

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Cloud CRM market in its latest report titled, “Europe Cloud CRM Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and Europe dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Europe cloud CRM market is expected to grow at 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Europe Cloud CRM Market: Zendesk Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Salesforce.com, inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, HubSpot Inc., SAP SE, SugarCRM, Inc., Insightly, Inc., Cirrus Shield, and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– In February 2020, Sceptre Hospitality Resources, which has a significant presence in Europe, launched its newly developed guest management system called Maverick CRM, for the hospitality industry. The solution will leverage valuable guest data from their sales channels for keeping the potential client relations intact.

– In March 2020, Salesforce had announced new industry-specific innovations for healthcare industry-based solutions built on Salesforce CRM. This solution will improve health outcomes and enhance operational efficiency by connecting people, data, and processes on a unified platform. Newly added capabilities include relationship management tools in Health Cloud to offer the growth of healthcare service provider relationships with several new use cases.

Key Market Trends:

Small and Medium Enterprise Segment is Expected to Grow Significantly Over the Forecast Period

– The development of SMEs has been a focal point of interest of National Promotional Institutions (NPIs) for earlier years and will continue to be an essential task. Small and medium enterprises drive investment and innovation, create substantial value addition, and provide the majority of job opportunities in European countries, including Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

– To keep European small businesses viable and competitive, KfW, Bpifrance, BGK, ICO, and the British Business Bank strive to improve access to finance for SMEs. Despite significantly favorable financing conditions and low-interest rates, innovative and young SMEs, in particular, experienced enormous financing difficulties. This evidence suggests that promotional funds can cover a considerable part of the financing gap.

– Cloud migration is one of the significant problems for SMEs to implement cloud-based customer relationship management solutions for their businesses. In April 2020, CRM provider vCita has partnered with Mastercard in Europe to help SMEs run in a more digital-first environment. The newly formed alliance will offer a full learning and management solution that will help SMEs to migrate into the cloud.

This Europe Cloud CRM Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Finally, the Europe Cloud CRM Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Europe Cloud CRM Industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

