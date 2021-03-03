Europe Cloud CRM Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Zendesk Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Salesforce.com, inc., Microsoft Corporation

The Europe Cloud CRM Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation, and forecasting. The report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information on the Europe market. The report consists of several aspects that affect the growth of the Cloud CRM market. It also offers an excellent growth opportunity for the new entrants and assisting them to get more profit.

The Europe cloud CRM market is expected to grow at 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Cloud-based CRM software puts a business closer to its customers than ever before by managing all aspects of the customer relationship. An efficient CRM solution covers the entire customer lifecycle, which includes first contact, continuous inquiries, potential lead analysis, conversion, and long-term growth-oriented partnerships. Earlier, the European countries had faced with a growing range of challenges of the numerous impacts of digitalization. Recently, the European Union has released a declaration for digital transformation initiatives, a significant step in the launch of the European way of digitally transforming cities and communities. These initiatives will boost the cloud-based technologies market in the coming years.

– Enterprises across industries are undergoing digital transformation and investing in customer engagement solutions. Also, a shift from the traditional platforms, like CRM is notably evident across enterprises. According to Oracle, there has been an increase in enterprises investing in customer engagement platforms rather than point solutions to support a specific functional need (like HCM or SCM applications) in the recent past. Such a shift among the enterprises, therefore, projects greater prospects to vendors in the market over the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Europe Cloud CRM Market are

Zendesk Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Salesforce.com, inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, HubSpot Inc., SAP SE, SugarCRM, Inc., Insightly, Inc., Cirrus Shield

Small and Medium Enterprise Segment is Expected to Grow Significantly Over the Forecast Period

– The development of SMEs has been a focal point of interest of National Promotional Institutions (NPIs) for earlier years and will continue to be an essential task. Small and medium enterprises drive investment and innovation, create substantial value addition, and provide the majority of job opportunities in European countries, including Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

– To keep European small businesses viable and competitive, KfW, Bpifrance, BGK, ICO, and the British Business Bank strive to improve access to finance for SMEs. Despite significantly favorable financing conditions and low-interest rates, innovative and young SMEs, in particular, experienced enormous financing difficulties. This evidence suggests that promotional funds can cover a considerable part of the financing gap.

– Cloud migration is one of the significant problems for SMEs to implement cloud-based customer relationship management solutions for their businesses. In April 2020, CRM provider vCita has partnered with Mastercard in Europe to help SMEs run in a more digital-first environment. The newly formed alliance will offer a full learning and management solution that will help SMEs to migrate into the cloud.

– Major cloud-based CRM providers are taking the initiative to drive the adoption of cloud-based solutions for promoting small and medium businesses. For example, Hubspot offers detailed reports on sales activity, individual performance, and productivity for a sales teams success. With Hubspots free CRM offering, the users can enjoy unlimited customer data and 1,000,000 contacts with no time limit or expiration date.

Latest Update:

– In February 2020, Sceptre Hospitality Resources, which has a significant presence in Europe, launched its newly developed guest management system called Maverick CRM, for the hospitality industry. The solution will leverage valuable guest data from their sales channels for keeping the potential client relations intact.

– In March 2020, Salesforce had announced new industry-specific innovations for healthcare industry-based solutions built on Salesforce CRM. This solution will improve health outcomes and enhance operational efficiency by connecting people, data, and processes on a unified platform. Newly added capabilities include relationship management tools in Health Cloud to offer the growth of healthcare service provider relationships with several new use cases.

