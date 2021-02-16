Europe Closed Systems Drug Transfer Devices Market to Tremendous Rise during 2019-2027|Business Market Insights

The Europe Closed Systems Drug Transfer Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 487.58 million by 2027 from US$ 112.01 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% during 2019–2027. Europe Closed Systems Drug Transfer Devices Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The closed system drug transfer devices provide protection against hazardous drugs or vapors during drug preparation and administration. It comprises components which enables filtering of dangerous vapors out of the system. Closed system drug transfer devices play a major role in protection of healthcare professionals from antineoplastic as well as other harmful medications.

Get a Sample Copy of this Europe Closed Systems Drug Transfer Devices Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00014998

EUROPE CLOSED SYSTEMS DRUG TRANSFER DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Closing Mechanism

Push-to-turn Systems

Luer-lock Systems

Color-to-color Alignment Systems

Click-to-lock Systems

By Type

Membrane-to-membrane Systems

Needleless Systems

By Technology

Diaphragm-based Devices

Compartmentalized Devices

Air Cleaning/Filtration Devices

By Component

Vial Access Devices

Syringe Safety Devices

Bag/Line Access Devices

Accessories

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Oncology Centers

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Company Profiles

Caragen Ltd

BD

B. Braun Medical Inc

ICU MEDICAL INC

EQUASHIELD

