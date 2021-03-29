Europe Clinical Trial Imaging Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Application, Trends and Forecast 2028 || BioTelemetry, Inc, IXICO Plc, Resonance Health, Bioclinica

A New market study, titled Europe Clinical Trial Imaging market provides thorough overview of the market. Europe Clinical Trial Imaging market identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. This market report carries out an assessment of the growth rate and the market value of industry based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Furthermore, leading factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis are studied with the SWOT analysis. A professional survey report including top most players analysis with CAGR during Forecasts year 2027 and Europe Clinical Trial Imaging market up and down. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a local development status, comprising market size. The report encompasses the competition landscape entailing share analysis of the key players in the Europe Clinical Trial Imaging market based on their revenues and other significant factors. Further, it covers the several developments made by the prominent players of the market.

Europe Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

BioTelemetry, Inc

IXICO plc

Resonance Health

Bioclinica, ICON plc

Radiant Sage LLC

Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company

Quotient Sciences

worldcare Clinical

Navitas Life Sciences

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies

Intrinsic Imaging

Image Core Lab

ERT Clinical

Perspectum Diagnostics

Anagram 4 clinical trials

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Product & Services (Services, Software)

By Modality (Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Echocardiography, Nuclear Medicine, Positron Emission Tomography, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Optical Coherence Tomography, Others)

By Application (Oncology, Neurology, Endocrinology, Cardiology, Dermatology, Hematology, Others)

By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic and Government Research Institutes, Medical Device Manufacturers, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Tender Sales)

By Country (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)

Europe Clinical Trial Imaging Market trends and dynamics:

– Supply and demand (2021-2027)

– Current trends/opportunities/challenges

– Market segments and sub-segments

– Technological breakthroughs

– Market size (2021-2027)

– Value chain and stakeholder analysis

– Competitive landscape

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1: Definition, Market overview & Market Scope, Applications of Europe Clinical Trial Imaging, Market Segment by Regions.

Chapter 2: Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure.

Chapter 3: Market Segmentation, Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Competitive analysis.

Chapter 4: Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis, Sales Analysis, Sales Price Analysis.

Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis, Europe Clinical Trial Imaging Segment Market Analysis.

Chapter 7 and 8: The Europe Clinical Trial Imaging Segment Market Analysis, Major Manufacturers Analysis of Europe Clinical Trial Imaging.

Chapter 9: Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type.

Chapter 10: Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis.

Chapter 11: Europe Clinical Trial Imaging Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 12, 13: Europe Clinical Trial Imaging sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and Reliable data source.

Recent Developments:

Recent Developments:

In May 2019, ICON Plc announced that they have acquired MeDiNova Research. After this acquisition the company has enhanced their patient recruitment capabilities in EMEA and complements ICON existing site network in the U.S., PMG Research.

In February 2019, Navitas Life Cycle declared acquisition of DataCeutics Inc. which leads to the growth of Clinical business as well as global clinical market. Dataceutics strengthens the company in its high end biostatics, data management and statical programming which is very beneficial for the company.

In July 2018, Resonance Health announced that their product FerriSmart have received CE Mark clearance. CE mark is a certification mark which indicates that the product is healthy, safe. After getting CE Mark clearance the product FerriSmart has enhanced their credibility in Europe market.

Europe Clinical Trial Imaging Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product & services, the market is segmented into services and software

On the basis of modality, the market is segmented into computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, echocardiography, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, X-ray, ultrasound, optical coherence tomography and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into oncology, neurology, endocrinology, cardiology, dermatology, hematology and others

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic and government research institutes, Medical Device Manufacturers and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct sales and tender sales

Competitive Landscape and Europe Clinical Trial Imaging Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in this market are BioTelemetry, Inc, IXICO plc, Resonance Health, Bioclinica, ICON plc, Radiant Sage LLC, Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company, Quotient Sciences, worldcare Clinical, Navitas Life Sciences, Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies, Intrinsic Imaging, Image Core Lab, ERT Clinical, Perspectum Diagnostics, Anagram 4 clinical trials, Parexel International Corporation among others.

Customization of the Report: This Europe Clinical Trial Imaging report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 10+ companies, Regional and geographical countries or 40 analyst hours.

Key Influence of the Europe Clinical Trial Imaging Market:

Key Influence of the Europe Clinical Trial Imaging Market:

What was the Europe Clinical Trial Imaging Market size, growth trends and market forecast? What will be the CAGR of Europe Clinical Trial Imaging Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments were most attractive for investments? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Europe Clinical Trial Imaging Market was the market leader in 2021? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the Europe Clinical Trial Imaging market.

