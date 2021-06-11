Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market – increasing demand with Industry Professionals: Alere (A Subsidiary of Abbott), Charles River, Siemens Healthineers AG

The research analysis report on the Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market examines historical data and emerging technologies to identify the key drivers influencing the development of the industry by the market leaders over the forecasted period of 2021-2027. This market research report contains thorough analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. In this report, researchers look at historical records, current statistics, and future projections in detail. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the market. This Europe Clinical Laboratory Services market contains insights about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. The report also includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that advance their footprints in the industry. By taking into account myriad of objectives of the marketing research, this report has been generated. Europe Clinical Laboratory Services market research report exhibits important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers, and research in the Europe Clinical Laboratory Services industry by the top market players.

Clinical laboratory services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 62,314.83 million by 2027 from USD 40,087.65 million in 2019. Advancement in clinical diagnostic methods is the factors for the market growth.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Spectra Laboratories (A Subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA)

Eurofins Scientific

UNILABS, SYNLAB International GmbH

MIRACA HOLDINGS Inc

Sonic Healthcare

amedes Group

Alere (A Subsidiary of Abbott)

Charles River

Siemens Healthineers AG

Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market Segmentation:

By Specialty (Clinical Chemistry Testing, Hematology Testing, Microbiology Testing, Immunology Testing, Drugs of Abuse Testing, Cytology Testing, Genetic Testing)

By Provider (Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent & Reference Laboratories, Nursing and Physician Office-Based Laboratories)

By Application (Bioanalytical & Lab Chemistry Services, Drug Development Related Services, Drug Discovery Related Services, Toxicology Testing Services, Cell & Gene Therapy Related Services, Preclinical & Clinical Trial Related Services, Other Clinical Laboratory Services)

Table Of Content: Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market:

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation Overview

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Production by Regions

Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue and Market share by Types

Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%) and Growth Rate by Applications

Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise Manufacturing expenses

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Europe Clinical Laboratory ServicesMarket Forecast

Chapter 13: Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Continued……….

Competitive Landscape and Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Spectra Laboratories (A Subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA), Eurofins Scientific, UNILABS, SYNLAB International GmbH, MIRACA HOLDINGS Inc., Sonic Healthcare, amedes Group, Alere (A Subsidiary of Abbott), Charles River, Siemens Healthineers AG, among other players domestic and global.

Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market Scope and Market Size

Based on specialty, the market is segmented into clinical chemistry testing, microbiology testing, hematology testing, immunology testing, cytology testing, genetic testing and drugs of abuse testing. The clinical chemistry testing segment is dominating the market due to the growing cases of chronic diseases such as liver diseases, cardiovascular diseases and blood disorders which are increasing the demand to use clinical chemistry services. Additionally, the increasing demand of point of care testing solutions which is used for the fast diagnosis of the disease is expected to help the market to growth significantly.

Based on provider, the market is segmented into independent & reference laboratories, hospital-based laboratories, nursing and physician office-based laboratories. The hospital-based laboratories segment is dominating the market due to increasing cases of injuries and increasing number of hospitals and increasing number of patient volumes in hospitals.

Based on application, the market is segmented into drug discovery related services, drug development related services, bioanalytical & lab chemistry services, toxicology testing services, cell & gene therapy related services, and preclinical & clinical trial related services and other clinical laboratory services. Bioanalytical & lab chemistry services segment is dominating the market because bioanalysis is an important factor in drug discovery and development. Germany is Europe’s largest and holds forth position in global pharmaceuticals market. Germany spends almost 14% of their expenditure on the pharmaceutical development.

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

