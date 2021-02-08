Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market by 2027 With the best Top Vendors MIRACA HOLDINGS Inc, Sonic Healthcare, amedes Group

The Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market Research Report 2021-2027 provides a comprehensive assessment of the Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market for the forecast from 2021 to 2027, as well as market values for all the market shares and approaches of the major competitors. Such highlights about competitive landscape plays very important role in deciding about the enhancements required in the product xisting in the market. The report also performs systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. The investigatory report provides a close analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on numerous segments within the Europe Clinical Laboratory Services market supported product kind, application, and end-use across various countries round the world. With an in-depth report on sales growth and profitability, it also covers the accurate trend and analysis that would impact the market in the coming years. The analysis provides key players, a competitive perspective so as to formulate their business strategies accordingly.

Clinical laboratory services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 62,314.83 million by 2027 from USD 40,087.65 million in 2019. Advancement in clinical diagnostic methods is the factors for the market growth.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Spectra Laboratories (A Subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA)

Eurofins Scientific

UNILABS

SYNLAB International GmbH

MIRACA HOLDINGS Inc

Sonic Healthcare

amedes Group

The goal of this report is to help readers improve their industry’s performance by focusing on important aspects of their business, such as recent developments, technology platforms, and various standard operating procedures and tools. Primary and secondary research techniques were used to effectively examine the desired data. Analysts in this research report can quickly expand their business by focusing on various business and market strategies.

Increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the globe have led to impositions of lockdowns and stringent social distancing measures by governments of the world. The highly contagious nature of the virus has driven the caregivers to use Europe Clinical Laboratory Services such as telehealth to successfully treat patients. This has driven the product adoption and is expected to propel the market expansion. As an increasing number of patients turn to Europe Clinical Laboratory Services, companies are expanding their capabilities to deal with the sudden increase in patient volume. This will increase the product demand and propel the market expansion.

Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market Segmentation:

By Specialty (Clinical Chemistry Testing, Hematology Testing, Microbiology Testing, Immunology Testing, Drugs of Abuse Testing, Cytology Testing, Genetic Testing)

By Provider (Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent & Reference Laboratories, Nursing and Physician Office-Based Laboratories)

By Application (Bioanalytical & Lab Chemistry Services, Drug Development Related Services, Drug Discovery Related Services, Toxicology Testing Services, Cell & Gene Therapy Related Services, Preclinical & Clinical Trial Related Services, Other Clinical Laboratory Services)

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

Table of Content: Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Digital Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market Overview

Chapter 2: Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis)

Chapter 3: Market Competition by Key players

Chapter 4: Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market Forecast (2020-2027)

Chapter 5: Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type (2020-2027)

Chapter 6: Market Analysis by Application (2020-2027)

Chapter 7: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 8: Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources, and Disclaimer

Continued……

Increasing New Product Launch in Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Formula is Creating New Opportunities for Players in the Market

Europe Clinical Laboratory Services market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in particular industry with Europe Clinical Laboratory Services sales, impact of advancement in the Europe Clinical Laboratory Services and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market Scope and Market Size:-

Based on specialty, the market is segmented into clinical chemistry testing, microbiology testing, hematology testing, immunology testing, cytology testing, genetic testing and drugs of abuse testing. The clinical chemistry testing segment is dominating the market due to the growing cases of chronic diseases such as liver diseases, cardiovascular diseases and blood disorders which are increasing the demand to use clinical chemistry services. Additionally, the increasing demand of point of care testing solutions which is used for the fast diagnosis of the disease is expected to help the market to growth significantly.

Based on provider, the market is segmented into independent & reference laboratories, hospital-based laboratories, nursing and physician office-based laboratories. The hospital-based laboratories segment is dominating the market due to increasing cases of injuries and increasing number of hospitals and increasing number of patient volumes in hospitals.

Competitive Landscape and Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share Analysis:-

The major players covered in the report are Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Spectra Laboratories (A Subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA), Eurofins Scientific, UNILABS, SYNLAB International GmbH, MIRACA HOLDINGS Inc., Sonic Healthcare, amedes Group, Alere (A Subsidiary of Abbott), Charles River, Siemens Healthineers AG, among other players domestic and global. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In September 2019, Spectra Laboratories announced to construct a 200,000 square foot facility in Southaven’s Stateline Business Park. More than 300 workers would check samples to assess the quality of the patients ‘ kidneys there. Quick distribution of test results by the agency, allowing patients to access the specific care they need in a timely manner. This expansion increases the productivity of the company which increases their market share.

In June 2019, UNILABS attended ESHG 2019 genetics conference in Gothenburg on June 15-18, 2019. UNILABS, Alpha Medical and CGC Genetics joined ESHG’s European Human Genetics Conference. UNILABS shall be depicted by its experts from Slovakia, France, Switzerland and Portugal. This conference will increase awareness as well as help in business expansion of the company.

The key points of the report:

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2021-2028 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the total market of Europe Clinical Laboratory Services industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates market development trends of Europe Clinical Laboratory Services industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

