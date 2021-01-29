Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market (2021-2028) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Spectra Laboratories (A Subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA), Eurofins Scientific

The Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market report published by Data Bridge Market Research is a valuable prototype of the Europe Clinical Laboratory Services market. The latest report offers a panoramic view of the entire Europe Clinical Laboratory Services industry and provides precise growth forecast for the market during the forecast period (2021-2027). The market report has been broadly segmented in depth analysis that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market.In addition, the report’s authors in the study assessed the financial health of the large companies operating in the industry. They provided important information on gross profit, the share of sales, sales volume, production costs, individual growth rate and many other financial metrics of these competitors.The report explores the current outlook and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and distribution channel.

Clinical laboratory services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 62,314.83 million by 2027 from USD 40,087.65 million in 2019.

Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market: Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Sales Volume, Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin):

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Spectra Laboratories (A Subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA)

Eurofins Scientific

UNILABS

SYNLAB International GmbH

MIRACA HOLDINGS Inc.

The report also includes the impact of ongoing crisis i.e. COVID-19 on the Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market and what the future holds for it. It provides an analysis of the effects of the pandemic on the economy. The outbreak has directly disturbed the demand and supply chain.

Europe Clinical Laboratory Services market analysis report provides the best market study of market growth and its fluctuating trends with high accuracy and reliability. Crucial and important market data is collected with in-depth study and actionable insights to generate this market report. In today’s fast-paced business environment, companies have to identify and grab new opportunities as they arise, while staying away from threats and adapt quickly. This market report contains precise introduction that provides background information, target audience, and objectives. It also has qualitative research describing the participants in the research and why they are relevant for the business.

Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market Segmentation:

By Specialty (Clinical Chemistry Testing, Hematology Testing, Microbiology Testing, Immunology Testing, Drugs of Abuse Testing, Cytology Testing, Genetic Testing)

By Provider (Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent & Reference Laboratories, Nursing and Physician Office-Based Laboratories)

Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)



Competitive Landscape and Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Spectra Laboratories (A Subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA), Eurofins Scientific, UNILABS, SYNLAB International GmbH, MIRACA HOLDINGS Inc., Sonic Healthcare, amedes Group, Alere (A Subsidiary of Abbott), Charles River, Siemens Healthineers AG, among other players domestic and global. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In September 2019, Spectra Laboratories announced to construct a 200,000 square foot facility in Southaven’s Stateline Business Park. More than 300 workers would check samples to assess the quality of the patients ‘ kidneys there. Quick distribution of test results by the agency, allowing patients to access the specific care they need in a timely manner. This expansion increases the productivity of the company which increases their market share.

In June 2019, UNILABS attended ESHG 2019 genetics conference in Gothenburg on June 15-18, 2019. UNILABS, Alpha Medical and CGC Genetics joined ESHG’s European Human Genetics Conference. UNILABS shall be depicted by its experts from Slovakia, France, Switzerland and Portugal. This conference will increase awareness as well as help in business expansion of the company.

Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market Scope and Market Size

Based on specialty, the market is segmented into clinical chemistry testing, microbiology testing, hematology testing, immunology testing, cytology testing, genetic testing and drugs of abuse testing. The clinical chemistry testing segment is dominating the market due to the growing cases of chronic diseases such as liver diseases, cardiovascular diseases and blood disorders which are increasing the demand to use clinical chemistry services. Additionally, the increasing demand of point of care testing solutions which is used for the fast diagnosis of the disease is expected to help the market to growth significantly.

Based on provider, the market is segmented into independent & reference laboratories, hospital-based laboratories, nursing and physician office-based laboratories. The hospital-based laboratories segment is dominating the market due to increasing cases of injuries and increasing number of hospitals and increasing number of patient volumes in hospitals.

Based on application, the market is segmented into drug discovery related services, drug development related services, bioanalytical & lab chemistry services, toxicology testing services, cell & gene therapy related services, and preclinical & clinical trial related services and other clinical laboratory services.

