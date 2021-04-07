Europe Circuit Breaker Market Status and Trend Analysis 2020-2026 

The Europe circuit breaker market is expected to garner a lot of traction in the forthcoming years, powered by the need for a reliable and sustainable infrastructure. Electric circuit breakers are a type of switching device that can reduce frequent power delays caused by network failures and provide enhanced operational safety. Space optimization, and the capability to prevent power supply faults and fire hazards make them a critical component of any power network.

European countries are making active efforts towards the deployment of renewable technologies and digitalization of power utilities in order to meet strict EU energy efficiency and environmental standards. Ongoing investments towards the electrification of off-grid and remote areas is likely to create a strong demand for electrical systems and components.

Some of the major upcoming trends in the Europe electric circuit breaker market are highlighted below.

Growing deployment of utility based circuit breakers

Utility owned circuit breakers are expected to witness widespread deployment in the coming years. The ongoing efforts towards integration of renewable technologies has generated a major demand for smart electrical substations. The next few years are slated to witness a major shift towards smart grid infrastructure and control networks which will drive substantial investments in the development of new primary and secondary electrical infrastructure. Leading players in Europe are collaborating with local DISCOMs for utility based grid infrastructure development.

Increasing demand across commercial applications

Evolving urbanization trends have led to significant expansion of Europe’s commercial sector. The ongoing development of Tier II and Tier III cities across numerous European countries will further boost commercial infrastructure development in the region. These trends are creating the need for reliable private substations across commercial establishment such as IT hubs, data centers, airports, metro stations, and educational institutions. The replacement of existing power infrastructure with smart monitoring and control units will certainly boost the regional demand for circuit breakers.

Expansion of the tourism sector in France

The France electric circuit breaker market is poised to witness substantial growth in the years to come, with numerous new microgrid deployment projects in line to reinforce the regional power transmission and distribution infrastructure. Growth of France’s tourism sector in recent years has accelerated the development of new commercial infrastructure including hotels, resorts, cafes, restaurants, and other establishments. The need for uninterrupted power supply across the commercial sector will certainly boost the regional demand for electric circuit breakers.

Rising renewable energy deployment in Germany

The electric circuit breaker market in Germany is growing on account of ongoing digitalization of power utilities. The country has made substantial investments in the integration of new smart grid networks. The German government has also undertaken active efforts for the expansion of renewable energy generation and replacement of the existing electrical infrastructure with sustainable technologies. It is expected that growing efforts to ensure a safe transmission and distribution of electricity and ongoing investments in smart city development will provide regional manufacturers with promising opportunities.

The rapid growth in urbanization is driving new investments in urban development across Tier II and Tier III cities. The upcoming smart city development projects will certainly create favorable opportunities for the regional electrical equipment manufacturers. In addition, growing application of electric circuit breakers in data centers, IT hubs, bullet trains, metros, and a range of other applications will bolster the regional industry outlook.

ABB Group, Siemens, Mitsubishi, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Powell Industries, Meidensha Corporation, Mersen, TE Connectivity, Hubbell, Hitachi, Fuji Electric Co, Inc., Toshiba, L&T and BEL Fuse are some of the top players constituting Europe electric circuit breaker market.

