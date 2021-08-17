Europe CBD Oil Market Report 2021, Top Companies, Industry Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast 2026

The Europe CBD Oil Market to grow at a CAGR of around 23% during 2021-2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Product Type, End Use Industry, geography) Also, the report analysis the market’s competitive landscape.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Industry Definition and Application:

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-psychoactive compound obtained from resins, leaves, and flowers of the marijuana or hemp plant. To produce CBD oil, cannabidiol is extracted from the cannabis plant and is diluted with a carrier oil, such as coconut oil. CBD oil has a high content of amino acids, iron, fiber, zinc, etc. Besides having moderating effects on depression, anxiety, insomnia, seizures, etc., the oil is also used to relieve pain, improve heart health, alleviate cancer-related symptoms, treat acne, etc.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing legalization of cannabidiol across several European countries is primarily driving the market for CBD oil. Moreover, the rising prevalence of various neurological and psychiatric disorders is also catalyzing the product demand for treating such ailments. In line with this, CBD oil-infused supplements are being increasingly adopted in cancer treatment to minimize the side effects of chemotherapy, like weight loss, nausea, fatigue, etc. Additionally, the advancing pharmaceutical industry and the increasing use of bioactive ingredients in drugs are further bolstering the product demand. Besides this, the escalating usage of CBD oil in cosmetics and personal care products due to its anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties is expected to further strengthen the Europe CBD oil market in the coming years.

Europe CBD Oil Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, Product Type, End Use Industry.

Breakup by Source:

Marijuana Based

Hemp Based

Breakup by Product Type:

Inorganic

Organic

Breakup by Product Category:

Flavoured

Unflavoured

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Healthcare

Nutraceuticals

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect

Breakup by Country:

Germany

Spain

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Rest of Europe

Who are the Major Europe CBD Oil Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of europe cbd oil market leaders, including.

Aurora Cannabis, Diamond CBD Inc., ENDOCA, APHRIA Inc., ConnOils LLC, Elixinol Global Limited, Emblem CANNABIS, NuLeaf Naturals, LLC, CBD Ultra Limited and The Original Alternative Limited.

