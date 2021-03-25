Europe CBD Oil Market Major factor driving the growth of this market is the medical advantages of CBD oil | DBMR

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for CBD oil in Asia-Pacific region has the highest market share followed by North America and Europe Market leader are Aurora Cannbis, Iodiol International Inc. and IriHemp which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 35% to 38% in the North America. The company has gained outstanding sale through their wide range of CBD Oil that have wide range of application in ink sector.

In October 2019, Isodiol International Inc launched Pawceuticals brand for pet’s wellness along with this the products are also available across the U.S. The product launch helped in increasing sales of the business.

The major factor boosting the growth of the CBD oil market is the increasing health benefits by the usage of CBD oils, multiple usages, and others. The food and beverage industry is getting the CBD craze because the CBD usually always helps in providing potential health benefits. The cannabidiol is the non-intoxicating compound that helps in improving bioavailability as well as increases the level of concentration of CBD which may reach the bloodstream. The CBD oil also helps in improving the rate of metabolism when it is consumed by the way of food or any kind of beverage. The above factors are helping the market to grow. However, increasing side effects among consumers may restrict market growth.

Key Pointers Covered in the CBD oil Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Size

CBD oil Regulatory Framework and Changes

Sales data for Market Competitors

Key vendors and disruptors study

Supply Chain Competiveness

List of Table:

TABLE 1 IMPORT DATA OF TRUE HEMP “CANNABIS SATIVA L.”, RAW OR PROCESSED, BUT NOT SPUN; TOW AND WASTE OF TRUE HEMP, INCL. YARN WASTE AND GARNETTED STOCK HS CODE – 5302 USD (THOUSAND)

TABLE 2 EXPORT DATA OF TRUE HEMP “CANNABIS SATIVA L.”, RAW OR PROCESSED, BUT NOT SPUN; TOW AND WASTE OF TRUE HEMP, INCL. YARN WASTE AND GARNETTED STOCK HS CODE – 5302 USD (THOUSAND)

TABLE 3 LIST OF EUROPEAN COUNTRIES WITH LEGALITY STATUS OF CBD OIL

TABLE 4 EUROPE CBD OIL MARKET, BY TYPE, 2018-2027 (KG)

TABLE 5 EUROPE CBD OIL MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2018-2027 (USD THOUSAND)

TABLE 6 EUROPE HEMP BASED IN CBD OIL MARKET, BY HEMP BASED TYPE, 2018-2027 (USD THOUSAND)

TABLE 7 EUROPE CBD OIL MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2018-2027 (USD THOUSAND)

TABLE 8 EUROPE CBD OIL MARKET, BY PRODUCT CATEGORY, 2018-2027 (USD THOUSAND)

TABLE 9 EUROPE FLAVOURED IN CBD OIL MARKET, BY FLAVOURED TYPE, 2018-2027 (USD THOUSAND)

TABLE 10 EUROPE CBD OIL MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2018-2027 (USD THOUSAND)

Continued….

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Aurora Cannabis

Diamond CBD

ENDOCA

APHRIA Inc.

ConnOils

Elixinol Global Limited

Emblem CANNABIS

NuLeaf Naturals, LLC

CBD Ultra Limited

The Original Alternativ

List Of Figure:

FIGURE 1 EUROPE CBD OIL MARKET: SEGMENTATION

FIGURE 2 EUROPE CBD OIL MARKET: DATA TRIANGULATION

FIGURE 3 EUROPE CBD OIL MARKET: DROC ANALYSIS

FIGURE 4 EUROPE CBD OIL MARKET: GLOBAL VS REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

FIGURE 5 EUROPE CBD OIL MARKET: COMPANY RESEARCH ANALYSIS

FIGURE 6 EUROPE CBD OIL MARKET: THE PRODUCT CATEGORY LIFE LINE CURVE

FIGURE 7 EUROPE CBD OIL MARKET: INTERVIEW DEMOGRAPHICS

FIGURE 8 EUROPE CBD OIL MARKET: DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

FIGURE 9 EUROPE CBD OIL MARKET: MARKET APPLICATION COVERAGE GRID

FIGURE 10 EUROPE CBD OIL MARKET: THE MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX

FIGURE 11 EUROPE CBD OIL MARKET: VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS

FIGURE 12 EUROPE CBD OIL MARKET: SEGMENTATION

FIGURE 13 INCREASING AWARENESS ABOUT THE THERAPEUTIC BENEFITS OF CBD OIL IS DRIVING THE EUROPE CBD OIL MARKET IN THE FORECAST PERIOD 2020 TO 2027

FIGURE 14 CBD DOMINANT SEGMENT IS EXPECTED TO ACCOUNT FOR THE LARGEST SHARE OF THE EUROPE CBD OIL MARKET IN 2020 & 2027

FIGURE 15 PRICING TRENDS

Continued….

