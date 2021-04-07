Europe Carpet and Rugs Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Associated Weavers, Egetaepper AS, Tarkett/Desso, Milliken, Balsan, Burmatex

Europe Carpet and Rugs Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Europe Carpet and Rugs Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355313/europe-carpet-and-rugs-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=IXXV

Top Leading Companies of Europe Carpet and Rugs Market are Balta Group, Associated Weavers, Egetaepper AS, Tarkett/Desso, Milliken, Balsan, Burmatex, Brintons Carpets, Creatuft NV, Fletco Carpets AS, Royal Carpet SA, MoquetasRols SA and others.

Key Market Trends:

Germany Accounts for a Major Percentage of the Market Share in the Region

Germany is one of the largest contributors of rugs and carpet to the overall market share. Significant improvements in infrastructure, such as commercial offices, production sites, and an increase in residential real estate in the country, are some major reasons for the growth of carpets and rugs in Germany.

The residential sector is likely to witness high growth in Germany due to an increase in construction in housing units as well as commercial spaces. In addition, Germany is one of the key players in the automotive and aerospace industry, which is also witnessing an increase in the domestic use of carpets or rugs in their vehicle interiors, which is expected to fuel the market demand further during the forecast period.

Tufted Carpets Dominate the Market

Tufted carpets are witnessing the highest demand in the carpets category in the region. Adhesives and other pigment materials are used in tufted carpets to enhance the mechanical strength of the fiber. Furthermore, these carpets can be molded into different textures and sizes, which, in turn, are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of their demand. Demand for tufted carpets is significant in the residential application on account of rising housing completions at a strong growth rate. The tufted Carpets can be easily installed in newly constructed residential places, and some of their differential features include reasonable cost, favorable aesthetics, and ease of installation.

Regional Outlook of Europe Carpet and Rugs Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355313/europe-carpet-and-rugs-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=IXXV

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Europe Carpet and Rugs Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.