Europe Cardiac Stents Market Quantitative Analysis By Biosensors International Group, Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biotronik, Terumo Corporation

Europe cardiac stents market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the rise in elderly population, rising incidence of cancer and technical developments in ostomy products.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe cardiac stents market are Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biotronik, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Vascular Concept., Alvimedica, STENTYS SA, SMT, among others.

Market Drivers

Technological advancements in the fields of cardiac stents is boosting the growth of the market

Increased coronary artery diseases incidence and subsequent PCI growth is driving the growth of the market

Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures is surging the growth of the market

Increasing geriatric population is propelling the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Alternative coronary artery disease therapy availability is hampering the growth of the market

Product approval strict regulations is hindering the growth of the market

Product failure and cancellation of the product is restricting the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, SMT has announced that it has obtained CE Mark for its extremely deliverable next generation Supraflex stent scheme called Supraflex Cruz. It is a Sirolimus-eluting stent constructed on the Cobalt Chromium Platform architecture that gives physicians easy entry to the most challenging and tortuous lesions. The stent keeps all the benefits of the Supraflex stent, viz, ultrathin strut thickness (60 microns for all lengths and diameters); blending of proprietary biodegradable drug-free polymers, very thin polymer layers, high radial strength and low cross-section profile.

In May 2019, MicroPort Scientific Corporation has announced that it has obtained reimbursement from the Firehawk Rapamycin Target Eluting Coronary Stent System in France. This choice was released today in the French Journal Officiel (JO) by the French Economic Committee for Health Products (CEPS). This positive result is focused on compelling clinical information from the Firehawk TARGET All-Comers (TARGET AC) study, a potential, multi-center, randomized monitored clinical trial composed of fully European-based ischemic coronary artery cancer participants.

Segmentation: Europe Cardiac Stents Market

By Type

Bare-Metal Stents

Drug-Eluting Stents

Bio absorbable Stents

By Mode of Delivery

Balloon-Expandable Stents

Self-Expanding Stents

By Material

Metallic Stents Cobalt Chromium Platinum Chromium Nickel Titanium Stainless Steel

Other Stents

By End User

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Country

Germany

Italy

U.K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Potential held by the report

Recent industry trends and developments Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “ cardiac stents ” and its commercial landscape To understand the future outlook and prospects for cardiac stents market analysis and forecast 2020-2026. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

