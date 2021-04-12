Europe Car Towing Service Market Analysis, Top Companies, Growth Rate and Opportunities

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, “Car Towing Service Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The global market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030) on account of the rising number of aging vehicles on the roads. In addition, the surging demand for roadside assistance services, is expected to contribute to the market advance.

Geographically, the car towing service market has been categorized into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA). Among these, Europe and APAC held the majority share in the market during the historical period (2014–2019) due to the rise in vehicle parc, growing average age of vehicles, and increase in the number of road accidents. In addition to this, the presence of major auto manufacturers, which provide car towing services to their customers, such as SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, and Toyota Motor Corporation, is further supporting the market growth in these regions.

The global car towing service market is quite fragmented, with the presence of several global and regional players. Some of the major companies offering this service are AA PLC, Falck Danmark A/S, RAC Motoring Services, THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION, Viking Assistance Group, SOS International, ARC EUROPE SA, Roadside Transportation LLC, Access Roadside Assistance, National General Insurance, Agero Inc., and Allianz Partners SAS. Key players in the market are focusing on expanding and entering new countries and regions through collaborations and acquisitions. For instance, in February 2019, AA PLC completed the acquisition of Prestige Fleet Servicing (Prestige), a provider of service, maintenance, and repair (SMR) to fleet and leasing companies.

Car Towing Service Market Size Breakdown by Segment

Based on Tow Vehicle Type

Flatbed Tow Truck

Integrated Tow Truck

Hook-and-Chain Tow Truck

Wheel-Lift Tow Truck

Based on Service Provider