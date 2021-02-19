Europe Car Rental Service Market to see an increase in Revenue of $53.32Mn by 2027| Business Market Insights

The Europe car rental service market is expected to grow from US$ 14.17 Bn in 2018 to US$ 24.00 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.2% from the year 2019 to 2027. The Europe Car Rental Service market is growing along with the Automotive and Transportation industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Europe car rental services market is mainly driven by the growing number of car rental services in the region as various established companies are focusing on providing the services to their customers. In addition, the growing spending power of the people and changing lifestyle are also powerful factors that are driving the growth of the Europe car rental service market in the region. Growing tourism activities and constantly rising tourism budget have supported the growth of the car rental services market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Car Rental Service market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Car Rental Service market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Car Rental Service market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Car Rental Service market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Europe Car Rental Service Market – Key Companies Profiled

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

Europcar Mobility Group S.A.

AB Car Rental Bonaire

DriveNow GmbH & Co. KG

Green Motion

Sixt SE

The Hertz Corporation

National Car Rental (Enterprise Holdings)

ALD Automotive

Arval BNP Paribas Group

Athlon International

DriiveME

Elite Rent-a-Car

Indigo Car Hire

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Car Rental Service market.

