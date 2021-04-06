Europe Business Jet Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Airbus SE, Textron Inc., Embraer SA, The Boeing Company, Bombardier Inc.

Europe Business Jet Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Europe Business Jet Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Europe business jet market is expected to register a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Europe Business Jet Market are Airbus SE, Textron Inc., Embraer SA, The Boeing Company, Bombardier Inc., Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, Dassault Aviation SA, Honda Aircraft Company, DC Aviation GmbH, Lufthansa Technik, Comlux and others.

Key Market Trends:

Fractional Ownership Projected to Witness a Surge in Europe

The concept of fractional aircraft ownership is an alternative to full ownership of business jets. It includes several users acquiring the share of the property in the aircraft in exchange for the aircraft’s shared usage. Under a fractional ownership program, the owner is expected to have access to an aircraft, as and when required, or access to any other aircraft within the provider’s fleet, especially, when additional capacity would be required. In Europe, Jetfly, Air Partner, NetJets Europe, and VistaJet are some of the prominent charter providers that offer fractional ownership. Several prominent business jet charter providers in Europe are viewing fractional ownership as an option to reduce costs. For instance, Jet Aviation is the primary operator of the VistaJet fleet in Europe, under the fractional ownership program of VistaJet. In the current economic scenario, where huge losses are incurred by the business jet operators due to the international ban, post the COVID-19 pandemic, the concept of fractional ownership is expected to increase in Europe, as aircraft operators may find it viable to fractionally own an aircraft instead of spending huge amounts for complete ownership.

