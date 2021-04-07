Europe Bioreactors Market Research Report 2020-2026

The Europe bioreactors market has been segmented in terms of the end-user landscape, into contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), biopharmaceutical manufacturers, and R&D organizations. The R&D organizations segment accounted for a massive share worth nearly $750 million in 2019, claiming more than 41% of the total revenue generated by the Europe bioreactors market. Highly qualified teams of scientists, researchers, and engineers have been collaborating to ensure rapid time-to-market of new, innovative, and economical bioreactors.

With the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines across the region, high-capacity bioreactors are likely to be deployed on a large scale for growing and fermenting the vaccine contents across the region. In 2019, the Europe bioreactors market share was estimated at $1.7 billion. The market value is expected to surge at a promising 13.7% CAGR between 2020 and 2026, achieving $4.6 billion by 2026.

The four trends providing an impetus to the Europe bioreactors market dynamics are as follows:

Demand for single-use bioreactors to go through the roof as vaccine production surges

Single-use bioreactors are likely to be deployed extensively across Europe, with sky-rocketing demand from pharmaceutical manufacturers and research organizations. The segment is anticipated to grow fast at a 16.7% CAGR through 2026, owing to their surging deployment for mass production of COVID-19 vaccines.

Numerous prime pharmaceutical manufacturers have been exhibiting a preference for these bioreactors due to their increased sizes with a capacity of up to 6,000 liters, space saving capacities, and cost savings. The modularity and flexibility offered by single-use bioreactors would be unattainable by conventional systems. This has ensured that the Europe bioreactors industry size is ready for marked growth over the forthcoming years.

Monoclonal antibodies to promise persistent inflow of revenue

The monoclonal antibodies segment has been witnessing surging inflow of revenue in the recent times, stimulated by the multiple applications of the segment across therapeutics including cardiovascular, cancer, multiple sclerosis, and arthritis treatments. The segment held 33% of the total Europe bioreactors market share in 2019 and is anticipated to keep accruing monumental revenue.

Moreover, growing number of products launched by the leading industry players have been fulfilling the demand for long-term and continuous mass production of monoclonal antibodies for vaccines, elevating the prospects for the Europe bioreactors industry dynamics. For instance, after the launch of the Sputnik V vaccine, the Russian researchers have been developing a new vaccine based on monoclonal antibodies in order to immunize more individuals.

Triggered by the need to scale up, Russia to witness exponential growth

In Russia, for instance, the launch of the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, has been compelling manufacturers to meet the domestic as well as international requirements by introducing bioreactors of a capacity of up to 1,000 liters. Although the urgency of delivering the doses has led to numerous other producers entering the market, several of them have been struggling to procure appropriate bioreactors for brewing the vaccine.

With manufacturers across the nation adhering to international regulatory standards, the demand for reliable and high-quality bioreactors across the pharmaceutical sector is expected to multiply in the near future, fostering the growth of the Europe bioreactors market share.

The revolutionized production capacities enabled by innovative bioreactors have been translating into sizable breakthroughs, ascertaining the expansion of the Europe bioreactors market size through the upcoming period.

