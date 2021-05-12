Europe Biofortification Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth | Syngenta, HarvestPlus, Intrexon, Arcadia Biosciences

For building a wonderful Europe Biofortification Market research report, a combination of principal aspects such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. Hence, while generating this global market report for a client, all of these are firmly followed.

“Biological fortification” or “biofortification” refers to nutritionally enriched food crops with improved bioavailability to the human population which is developed and grown using the modern biotechnology techniques, agronomic practices and conventional plant breeding. The biofortified food crops, mainly cereals, legumes, fruits and vegetables are offering sufficient level of micronutrients to the targeted populations.

The examples of biofortification would include:

Iron-biofortification of beans, sweet potato, rice, cassava and legumes

Zinc-biofortification of beans, sweet potato, wheat, rice and maize

Amino acid and protein biofortification of cassava and sorghum

Provitamin A carotenoid biofortification of maize, cassava and sweet potato

Europe biofortification market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In August 2018, Intrexon Corporation was presented at the Jefferies 2018 Global Industrials Conference which was held on August 7, 2018 in New York City. The company will highlight the Intrexon’s proprietary methane bioconversion platform for converting the natural gas to high value fuels and the chemicals with the help of microbial fermentation. This would help in enhancing the customer base of the company.

In February 2018, Syngenta acquired Nidera Seeds from the COFCO International. This strategy would help in strengthening the focus on oilseeds, sugar and grains and Syngenta would continue to improve their business with the beneficial outcome for all the stakeholders.

By Crop (Cereals, Legumes, Root Vegetables, Vegetables, Fruits, Others),

Targeted Nutrients (Iron, Zinc, Vitamins, Amino Acid, Others),

Gene Pool (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary),

Techniques (Conventional Plant Breeding, Agronomy, Genetic Technology)

