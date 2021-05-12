Europe Biofortification Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth | Syngenta, HarvestPlus, Intrexon, Arcadia Biosciences
Syngenta, HarvestPlus, Intrexon, Arcadia Biosciences, Monsanto Company, PHII (Pioneer Hybrid International), BASF SE, Intertek Group plc, LemnaTec GmbH
“Biological fortification” or “biofortification” refers to nutritionally enriched food crops with improved bioavailability to the human population which is developed and grown using the modern biotechnology techniques, agronomic practices and conventional plant breeding. The biofortified food crops, mainly cereals, legumes, fruits and vegetables are offering sufficient level of micronutrients to the targeted populations.
The examples of biofortification would include:
- Iron-biofortification of beans, sweet potato, rice, cassava and legumes
- Zinc-biofortification of beans, sweet potato, wheat, rice and maize
- Amino acid and protein biofortification of cassava and sorghum
- Provitamin A carotenoid biofortification of maize, cassava and sweet potato
Europe biofortification market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Recent developments
- In August 2018, Intrexon Corporation was presented at the Jefferies 2018 Global Industrials Conference which was held on August 7, 2018 in New York City. The company will highlight the Intrexon’s proprietary methane bioconversion platform for converting the natural gas to high value fuels and the chemicals with the help of microbial fermentation. This would help in enhancing the customer base of the company.
- In February 2018, Syngenta acquired Nidera Seeds from the COFCO International. This strategy would help in strengthening the focus on oilseeds, sugar and grains and Syngenta would continue to improve their business with the beneficial outcome for all the stakeholders.
By Crop (Cereals, Legumes, Root Vegetables, Vegetables, Fruits, Others),
Targeted Nutrients (Iron, Zinc, Vitamins, Amino Acid, Others),
Gene Pool (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary),
Techniques (Conventional Plant Breeding, Agronomy, Genetic Technology)
