Europe Biodegradable Plastic Market Report 2021-26: Size, Trends, Outlook, Industry Analysis and Forecast

The Europe Biodegradable Plastic Market Report expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during (2021-2026). The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by product type, end use industry, geography) Also, the report analysis the market’s competitive landscape.

Industry Definition and Application:

Bio-degradable plastics or bioplastics are designed to be decomposed upon exposure to microorganisms into water, carbon dioxide, and biomass under specific conditions. They are primarily produced using all-natural plant- or animal-based raw materials, such as orange peels, soybeans, switchgrass, etc. Some of the different types of bio-degradable plastics like Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT), Polybutylene Succinate (PBS), etc., help to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, lower manufacturing costs, and minimize waste production levels. As a result, bio-degradable plastics are widely used across various industries, such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal and home care, textile, etc.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Increasing consumer concerns towards the detrimental impact of synthetic plastics on the environment are primarily driving the demand for bio-degradable plastics in Europe. Additionally, the changing preferences from single-use plastic towards recyclable and eco-friendly alternatives that reduce carbon footprints, are also propelling the Europe bio-degradable plastics market. This is further supported by implementation of stringent regulations by the European Commission against single-use plastics. Besides this, the continuous replacement of conventional plastics with bio-degradable boxes, cups, plates, etc., in the foodservice sector is also augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the emerging e-commerce industry is increasingly adopting bioplastic packaging solutions to support ecological sustainability and reduce landfills. In the coming years, continuous technological innovations and extensive R&D activities aimed at enhancing the durability and heat-resistance of bioplastics will continue to drive market growth across the region.

Europe Bio-degradable Plastic Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, end use industry.

Breakup by Product Type:

PBAT

Bio-Degradable Polyesters

PBS

PHA

PLA

Starch Based

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Home Care

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Who are the Major Europe Bio-degradable Plastic Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of europe bio-degradable plastic market leaders, including.

API SpA, BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics (Biome Technologies plc), FKuR Kunstatoff GmbH, Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Natureworks LLC (Cargill Incorporated), Novamont S.p.A, Plantic (Kuraray Co., Ltd) and Toray Industries Inc.

