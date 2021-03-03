Europe Battery Systems For Electric Vehicles Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player and Comprehensive Analysis 2021-2026

The Europe Battery Systems For Electric Vehicles Market Research Report 2020-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Europe battery systems for electric vehicles market is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies in the Global Europe Battery Systems For Electric Vehicles Market are Contemporary Amperex Technology, LG Chemicals, BYD, Samsung SDI, Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi, Banner batteries, Sunlight, and others.

Key Market Trends

Demand for Zero-Emission Vehicles will Drive Demand in the Region

With the increasing pollution levels all around the world, climate change, government initiatives like subsidies on the purchase of electric vehicles for increasing awareness among people and encourage them to buy electric vehicles will drive the demand for electric vehicles in the region. In Finland, the purchase subsidy for electric cars was introduced at the start of 2018. For the period 2018-2021, people who are either buying a new electric car or signing a long-term lease agreement for an electric car may receive a Euro 2,000 purchase subsidy from the Finnish government. The Finnish Ministry of Transport also commissioned a Task Force to analyze how the country is expected to reach its goal to eliminate CO2 emissions from the transport sector by 2045. To achieve this target, the task force has proposed a gradual increase in taxes on fossil fuel vehicles and more subsidies for electric vehicles. These kinds of developments are expected to help EV sales growth, which in turn would drive the market for battery systems in the region.

Norway is Expected to Dominate the European Battery System for Electric Vehicles

In 2018, out of all new vehicles registered about 30% of vehicles are Battery electric vehicles and 18% are plugin hybrid electric vehicles. During the forecast period, the trend is expected to continue, because of the financial benefits provided by the government to the electric vehicle buyers. Also, continuous development by the global leaders in technology is improving the performance of the vehicles such as the driving range and fast charging which is further helping the cause. Norway has the highest rate of electric car ownership in the world 58 percent of new cars sold in March 2019 were electric vehicles. With the high adaption rate of EVs in the region the country aims a 100% EV adaption by 2025 and the elimination of IC engines. The Government is not only incentivizing the EV buyers but also spending and promoting EV based infrastructure development and innovations. For instance, in March 2019, the government announced they will install the worlds first wireless electric car charging stations for taxis in the country capital.

