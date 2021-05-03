Europe Automotive Steering Sensor Market Technological Trends and Business Opportunities 2021 To 2025 – Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG andTE Connectivity

The Europe Automotive Steering Sensor Market research report provides detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, regional scope and technological developments by the primary market players. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and market analysis to provide a 360-degree research study on the Europe Automotive Steering Sensor market. The research study discusses about important market strategies, future plans, market share growth, and product portfolios of leading companies. The final report copy provides the impact analysis of novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Europe Automotive Steering Sensor market as well as fluctuations during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent companies in the automotive steering sensor market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG andTE Connectivity.

The Europe Automotive Electric Power Steering Sensor Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Position Sensors is expected to hold the major share in the market

The evolution of the steering sensor has been in the form of a digital steering position sensor, which uses LED light for sensing technology. The LED light acts along with the wheel that is used as a shutter and an optic sensor that measures interruption in the light. The sensors produce a digital square wave signal with the frequency depending on the speed with which the wheel is turning. The signal is low when the wheel is kept straight and increases as the wheel is turned away from the center.

Spain is Projected to hold Significant Share in the Market:

Spain which is the 2nd larger car manufacturer in Europe after Germany has the presence of 9 multinational brands with 17 manufacturing plants. Around 90% of the vehicles manufactured in Spain are exported to more than 130 Countries.

But the country has faced huge setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic as all companies in the auto industry are expecting a loss of 20% or more revenue of this year, while others are anticipating negative results. To mitigate the effect of the outbreak government has unveiled a relief package for the Spain auto industry which accounts for the country’s 10% of GDP.

