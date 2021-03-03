Europe Automotive Smart Keys Market Disclosing Latest Advancements and Demand 2021 to 2025

Europe Automotive Smart Keys Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The Europe Automotive Smart Keys Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Europe Automotive Smart Keys.

The Europe automotive smart keys market is expected to register a CAGR of over 15%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

– Smart keys are an integrated computerized system that uses chips and sensors to open the doors and start the engine of the vehicle without the use of physical keys. Smart keys are often confused with Keyless Go, a term for an automotive technology that allows the driver to lock and unlock a vehicle without using the corresponding smart key buttons.

– A critical driver of the market in smart key systems is the convenience that the smart key provides. The keys need not be kept in the hand to enjoy the features, and people enjoy the fact that the keys can be kept in the pocket or bag without requiring to reach around before getting into the vehicle.

– The OEMs are adopting lightweight and eco-friendly materials for the manufacturing of the inside chip and buttons for smart keys. Thus, the usage of lightweight materials for developing the components of developing compact and attractive smart keys shall provide growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Top Leading Companies of Europe Automotive Smart Keys Market are Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Denso Corporation, ALPHA Corporation, Huf Hulsbeck and Furst GmbH and Co. KG, Valeo SA, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis, Silca Group, Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch Gmbh and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– In 2020, NXP Semiconductors has launched its new digital key solution by which smartphones, key fobs, smartwatches and fitness trackers can able to unlock and start the cars. The new system works on the near field communications (NFC) technology

– In 2019, Car Keys Express has added two new remote keys to its portfolio of aftermarket products. The new keys have integrated remotes and retractable blades.

– In 2018, Capgemini, in collaboration with Valeo developed a smart fleet management solution MovInBlue, which is compatible with more than 95% of vehicles on the road that allows users to unlock their vehicle and start the engine from their smartphone with a secure digital key.

Key Market Trends

Security Risks is Hindering the Market Growth.



Smart key systems that come as an option a few years back have now penetrated more than 70% of cars. The smart key consists of a fob transmitter in key and a receiver inside the vehicle. Which work in a frequency, which is 433.92MHz in Germanyand to meet the growing demand for smart entry systems 868MHz band has also opened up in Germany.

But the thieves are using radio transmitters to perform relay car hacks to capture the signal from the car’s fob which is making this smart keys vehicle an easy prey for being stolen.

In 2019, the German General Automobile Club tested more than 237 keyless car models, in which 230 can be unlocked and started by using relay technology. Some of the cars which can be stolen by this method according to the club are the Ford Fiesta and Focus, Volkswagen Golf, and Nissan Qashqai.

As the digital key has the requirement of a carrier such as a smartphone, any thieve can easily install malware through root permission to revise the information in the carrier, and through that, it can even control the wireless transmission between the carrier and car just like with any relay.

Germany Captures Major Share in Market



Germany is leading the automotive industry, in 2019 German automakers produced 4.6 million cars which is the highest number in Germany after Spain with 2.3 million cars.

Also the electric vehicle industries in Germany lead through their research, infrastructure, and subsidies for car buyers. Similarly, the number of AC charging stations is increasing in the country which is set to reach 70,000 by 2020.

According to the Nationale Plattform Elektromobilit’t (NPE) plan, the public subsidies available to car buyers are around Euro 1.2 billion. In addition to that further Euro 300 million is being spent on upgrading e-mobility infrastructure. The tax for EV owners includes zero-rated vehicle tax for ten years and income tax breaks on charging cars at work. Whereas the target is to convert 20% of the government’s vehicle fleet into EVs by 2020.

Major OEMs in the country have an ambitious future plan for electric mobility Such as Volkswagen is planning to introduce 20 new e-models by 2020, while the BMW plan is to produce a plug-inhybrid version of its every major model.

