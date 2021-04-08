Europe Automotive Smart Keys Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Overview Outlook – 2025: Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Denso Corporation

The Europe Automotive Smart Keys Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Europe Automotive Smart Keys market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Europe Automotive Smart Keys market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Europe automotive smart keys market is expected to register a CAGR of over 15%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the Europe Automotive Smart Keys Market: Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Denso Corporation, ALPHA Corporation, Huf Hulsbeck and Furst GmbH and Co. KG, Valeo SA, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis, Silca Group, Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch Gmbh, and others.

Market Overview:

– Smart keys are an integrated computerized system that uses chips and sensors to open the doors and start the engine of the vehicle without the use of physical keys. Smart keys are often confused with Keyless Go, a term for an automotive technology that allows the driver to lock and unlock a vehicle without using the corresponding smart key buttons.

– A critical driver of the market in smart key systems is the convenience that the smart key provides. The keys need not be kept in the hand to enjoy the features, and people enjoy the fact that the keys can be kept in the pocket or bag without requiring to reach around before getting into the vehicle.

Recent developments in the market are –

– In 2020, NXP Semiconductors has launched its new digital key solution by which smartphones, key fobs, smartwatches and fitness trackers can able to unlock and start the cars. The new system works on the near field communications (NFC) technology

– In 2019, Car Keys Express has added two new remote keys to its portfolio of aftermarket products. The new keys have integrated remotes and retractable blades.

– In 2018, Capgemini, in collaboration with Valeo developed a smart fleet management solution MovInBlue, which is compatible with more than 95% of vehicles on the road that allows users to unlock their vehicle and start the engine from their smartphone with a secure digital key.

Key Market Trends

Germany Captures Major Share in Market

Germany is leading the automotive industry, in 2019 German automakers produced 4.6 million cars which is the highest number in Germany after Spain with 2.3 million cars.

Also the electric vehicle industries in Germany lead through their research, infrastructure, and subsidies for car buyers. Similarly, the number of AC charging stations is increasing in the country which is set to reach 70,000 by 2020.

According to the National Platform Electromobility (NPE) plan, the public subsidies available to car buyers are around Euro 1.2 billion. In addition to that further Euro 300 million is being spent on upgrading e-mobility infrastructure. The tax for EV owners includes zero-rated vehicle tax for ten years and income tax breaks on charging cars at work. Whereas the target is to convert 20% of the government’s vehicle fleet into EVs by 2020.

Major OEMs in the country have an ambitious future plan for electric mobility Such as Volkswagen is planning to introduce 20 new e-models by 2020, while the BMW plan is to produce a plug-inhybrid version of its every major model.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Europe Automotive Smart Keys Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

