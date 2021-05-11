Europe Automotive Radar Market 2020 Covid-19 Impact, Size, Share, Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Latest Innovations, Growth, Key Players and Competitive Strategies by 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Automotive Radar Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Automotive Radar Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The automotive radar market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 1,355.8 million in 2019 to US$ 2,940.5 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Germany, France, the UK, and Italy are among the key countries contributing to the European automotive radar market growth. In 2019, the region witnessed promising results of tech investments despite the economic slowdowns in the UK and EU. Over the past 5 years, capital investments in the European technology sector has grown by 124%, with a 39% increase in 2018–2019 alone; in 2019, the investments reached US$ 34.3 billion. Western Europe is characterized by the high standards of living, and it is one of the richest regions on the continent. The automotive manufacturers have 304 vehicle assembly plants and production plants in 27 countries in Europe. In 2019, more than 3 million units of commercial and passenger vehicles were produced at these sites. Thus, the growing production of commercial and passenger vehicles is boosting the demand for radar systems.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Automotive Radar Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Automotive Radar Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Aptiv Plc

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Nidec Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo

Veoneer Inc

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Automotive Radar Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Automotive Radar Market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Automotive Radar Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Automotive Radar Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Automotive Radar Market.

