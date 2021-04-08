Europe Automotive Parts Zinc Die casting Market Growth Opportunities, Trends and Precise Outlook – 2025: Sandhar technologies Ltd, Brillcast Manufacturing LLC, Empire Casting Co

The Europe Automotive Parts Zinc Die casting Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Europe Automotive Parts Zinc Die casting market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Europe Automotive Parts Zinc Die casting market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The European automotive parts zinc die casting market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 3%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the Europe Automotive Parts Zinc Die casting Market: Sandhar technologies Ltd, Brillcast Manufacturing LLC, Empire Casting Co, Dynacast, Pace Industries, Ningbo Die Casting Company, Kemlows Diecasting Products Ltd, Cascade Die Casting Group Inc, Ashook Minda Group, and others.

Market Overview:

– The usage of zinc die casting is almost 28% in the automotive industry, for applications, like inertia disks, retractor gears, etc., followed by the building and hardware sectors. Along with merits, like resistance, versatility, toughness, and low cost, zinc die casting produces low-level emissions in air and water.

– In order to reduce automobile emissions and increase fuel efficiency, CAF standards and EPA policies are driving the automakers to reduce the weight of the automobile, by employing lightweight non-ferrous metals. Employing die-cast parts as a weight reduction strategy is a major driver for the automotive segment of the market. Although heavier than aluminum, the lower cost of these parts and higher intricacy allowance make them more suitable in certain applications.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Vacuum Die Casting and Enactment of Stringent Emission Regulations

Globally, countries have formulated stringent emission norms to cater to the cause of reducing global warming. Efforts are being made by governments worldwide, to minimize the negative effects of global warming and reduce the carbon footprint.

The European Union introduced the Euro VI norms in 2014, according to which, nitrogen oxide emissions must be below 0.4g/KWh and particulate emissions must be below 0.01g/KWh. Japan is in the process of introducing new emission norms that are based on the Euro VI norms.

A number of countries are implementing emission standards, OEMs worldwide are expected to explore new technologies that help in reducing emission in automobiles. The freight companies and fleet owners are extensively moving toward technologies, which are expected to reduce the average emission rate.

Earlier, pressure die casting was the majorly employed production process. However, the vacuum die casting process has been gaining popularity over the past couple of years, due to its better welding characteristics, higher mechanical strength, and lower gas porosity.

Germany – Leading the Market Growth

The European automotive parts zinc die casting market is dominated by Germany, followed by Italy and France. With the growth in vehicle light-weight and broader energy-saving trends, as well as the expanding industrial and manufacturing sectors, the automotive parts zinc die casting market has grown substantially in the European region. Germany is consolidating its position, with strong domestic and external demand for high-quality zinc die-cast components at lower prices. The aforementioned factors are driving the market for automotive parts zinc die casting in the European region

The European automotive industry is technically the most advanced and innovative industry, globally. Due to the economic crisis and political pressures, the reduction of fuel consumption and CO2 emission has become a major agenda for automobile manufacturers in the region. This has been achieved through a reduction in the weight of the automobile, as well as better design and constructions, which seems to be the most favorable solution at present. Non-ferrous castings in Europe registered an average performance of 20 metric ton per employee, with a range of up to 58 metric ton. Moreover, over 80% of the castings produced in Europe are delivered within the European region.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Europe Automotive Parts Zinc Die casting Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

