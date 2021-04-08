Europe Automotive Navigation System Market 2021 Latest Advancement and Precise Outlook – 2025: Alpine Electronics, Aisin Aw Co. Ltd, Continental AG

The Europe Automotive Navigation System Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Europe Automotive Navigation System market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Europe Automotive Navigation System market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Europe Automotive Navigation Systems Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 5.89% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the Europe Automotive Navigation System Market: Alpine Electronics, Aisin Aw Co. Ltd, Continental AG, Clarion, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Pioneer, Garmin, Denso Corporation, and others.

Key Market Trends

E-commerce and Online Cab Booking Services Mostly Rely on GPS Tracking

The primary features of an automotive navigation system are integrating real-time data, map updates, and smartphone integration. With the growing accessibility to the internet through mobile phones, manufacturers are opting for all built-in functions of an in-vehicle GPS in the user’s smartphone system itself while keeping the costs low.

The demand for navigation systems is growing, especially amongst ride-hailing apps, which are expected to push the market. GPS devices are primarily used by car fleets such as Uber and Grab to manage their cars’ pool by keeping track of their driver’s and passenger’s activity. Both passive and active tracking is a viable source of information to the owner. Analysis of this stored data and real-time monitoring is very useful to the industry for commercial purposes.

Due to congestion on highways, transit systems, and streets, the estimated delays throughout the globe result in productivity loss, with billions of dollars getting wasted annually. Moreover, sectors such as e-commerce and logistics are heavily hit within remote places where navigation tracking is impossible. As a result, reliance on navigation systems with improving technology for locating various addressees in traffic on both highways and roadways to suggest different routes based on real-time traffic has become an essential feature of GPS based systems.

Germany is leading the Europe Automotive Navigation Systems

In 2019, the Europe Navigation Systems market had a market share of over 30%. Partnerships between OEMs and system manufacturers are taking place to develop better navigation infrastructure.

In Germany, security and safety play a significant contributing factor in the automotive market. As a result, Germany is planning to mandate the usage of GPS systems in all the cars manufacture after 2020. The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) and European Committee for Standardization (CEN) have also issued standards for intelligent transport systems (ITS) to meet the safety demand in the EU region. As a result, new cars must be equipped with 3G/4G and GPS systems, creating a base for the car navigation systems.

Automakers and tier-1 suppliers have been consistently testing the strength of the navigation platform for better data-based solutions, to develop their digital services in areas, such as mobility management and navigation technology.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Europe Automotive Navigation System Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

