Europe Automotive Lightweight Car Market Present Scenario, Demand, New Developments and Research Insights – 2025: ThyssenKrupp AG, Arcelor Mittal, AK Steel Holding Corporation

The Europe Automotive Lightweight Car Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Europe Automotive Lightweight Car market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Europe Automotive Lightweight Car market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Europe lightweight car market is expected to register a CAGR of about 9.7% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the Europe Automotive Lightweight Car Market: ThyssenKrupp AG, Arcelor Mittal, AK Steel Holding Corporation., Baoshan Iron and Steel Co. Ltd., Posco, SSAB AB, Toyota Motors, General Motors, and others.

Market Overview:

– Currently, the market for lightweight vehicles is primarily driven by regulatory authorities pushing for fuel-efficiency and increased demand from the developed economies of Europe for higher focus on reducing the cost of materials through consistent research drive the growth of the lightweight car market.

– The ideal materials for lightweight cars in this market include aluminum, high strength steel, and magnesium. With the enactment of stringent emission norms and fuel economy standards in the European region, the region’s automobile manufacturers have started using carbon fiber composites in the manufacturing of their vehicles.

– With the emergence of electric vehicles and an increasing ban on diesel vehicles’ production of gasoline and diesel engines, the fossil fuel-run automotive industry’s growth may face negative growth. However, lightweight car materials will remain a driving factor due to its application in an alternative fuel vehicle market.

Key Market Trends

Germany will lead the European lightweight car industry.

In 2016, 195 parties within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change signed the Paris Agreement deal to extend its ongoing efforts. The primary idea is to keep the global temperature increase below 2C and within. In 2017, the Europe record greenhouse gas emissions of 4.5 Gt CO2 eq. As a result, the EU became the main of the significant contributors to GHGs.

Many German companies are experimenting with new composites that can reduce the vehicle’s total weight to a great extent. The application of carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) has been widely adopted to produce automotive bodies, particularly in German manufactured cars, such as BMW and Audi.

Germany is also one of the largest manufacturers of lightweight vehicles. With the market for lightweight vehicles in development, various initiatives within Germany are driving the technological advancements. As per, regulatory framework (Euro 6 norms), there is a growing motivation for a low-carbon economy by 2050.

Research organizations such as the Affordable Lightweight Automobiles Alliance(AFLA) are specialized to deal with automotive light-weighting, which is co-funded by the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 and EUCAR, the European Council for Automotive RandD. European carmakers such as Daimler, Volkswagen, Fiat-Chrysler Research Centre, Volvo, Opel, and Toyota are working together to produce more efficient vehicles. Their goal is to reduce energy consumption by 10% and global warming potential (GWP) by 6% by reducing the vehicle’s weight by 31 to 33% while maintaining the cost.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Europe Automotive Lightweight Car Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

