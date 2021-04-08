Europe Automotive Glass Market 2021 Analysis by Global Key Players- AGC Inc., Saint Gobain, Fuyao Group, Gentex Corporation, Vitro, S.A.B de C.V.

The Europe Automotive Glass Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Europe Automotive Glass market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Europe Automotive Glass market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Europe Automotive Glass Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Europe Automotive Glass Market: AGC Inc., Saint Gobain, Fuyao Group, Gentex Corporation, Vitro, S.A.B de C.V., Samvardhana Motherson, Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, Webasto SE, Magna International, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Central Glass Co., Ltd., and others.

Market Overview:

– The automotive industry is moving towards autonomy and vehicles are becoming smarter and for different operations, it does not require any human intervention also demand more personalized vehicles is growing around the world and Europe

– Smart glasses are being employed in the luxury vehicles to increase its premium feel and now they are quickly finding their way in entry-level cars and electric vehicles. smart glass runs on suspended particle devices which is a light-control technology for its property of light-blocking. The scientific process behind the smart glass is nanoparticles first absorbs the light suspended in a polymeric system which is then distributed throughout a film on the glass.

Recent developments in the market are –

– In January 2020, BMW in CES 2020 introduced intelligent glass control in iNextits electric SUV, which is a reflective type of glass that can be activated both manually and automatically. Through various sensors, glass can pick up any specific position of the sun, through which only certain areas of the window will be adjusted to keep excessive heat and light away.

– In 2019, Guardian Glass invested in the modernization of float glass lines at its European production plants. The United Kingdom plant will be upgraded and modernized as the existing furnace is coming to the end of its lifecycle.

Key Market Trends

Germany is Projected to lead the Europe Automotive Glass Market

In terms of country, Germany is projected to hold the largest share as well as grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Germany is the global hub for car manufacturing. In 2019 around 4,661 thousand passenger cars have been produced in Germany. Moreover, Europe’s automotive glass market is expected to witness rapid growth, in terms of technology and procurement. The local automotive glass market participants are launching new technologies and increasing their presence in the region. For instance,

In 2018, AGC Automotive Europe launches the first neutral glass named Pure Grey. This new technology provides excellent color rendering, different from green-tinted glass which actually affects the perception of colors from inside and outside of the vehicle

Similarly, in 2019, Gauzy an Israel based material science company, along with New York’s Research Frontiers announced opened a second production facility in Germany. In this facility, they will produce SPD-Smart light control film, a smart window technology, for all industries including automotive applications.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Europe Automotive Glass Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

