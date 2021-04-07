Europe Automotive Filters Market: Latest Industry Trends, Demand, Future prospects by 2026

The Europe automotive filters market size is projected to reach US$5 billion in terms of annual revenue by 2026.

Being home to some of the world’s most esteemed automakers, the Europe automotive filters market is slated to witness lucrative growth prospects over the next few years. The upsurge in vehicle production is providing both automotive OEMs and aftermarket players with promising opportunities.

Automotive filters are protective systems designed to protect vehicle components such as the engine, fuel lines, and radiator from dust particles and harmful debris. These high-performance filters ensure optimum efficiency and fuel economy, resulting in an increased service life of vehicles.

The European Union has introduced numerous regulations including the Commission Regulation (EU) 2019/318 and 2017/1151 to minimize vehicular air pollution. In order to comply with these norms, automakers are implementing sustainable automotive filter technologies. In addition, the rise in the number of on-road vehicles and subsequently increasing air pollution levels are encouraging car owners to change filters periodically to ensure smooth and efficient vehicle performance.

Let’s take a look at some of the major trends driving this growth.

Fuel filters to witness a substantial demand

Fuel filters are likely to witness widespread adoption in the future, their demand growing at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2026. These filters are typically used in internal combustion engines. Their utilization in diesel engines has increased considerably in recent years. Fuel filters help eliminate dust particles and water content from fuels which may affect the internal combustion. The need for higher engine performance and efficiency will boost their demand in the coming years.

Meanwhile, air filters will experience a substantial demand in Europe’s auto industry. These filters help prevent the entry of dust, pollen, and asphalt particles into the engine.

OEM sector to capture a fair market share

Considering the end-user, the OEM segment is estimated to capture over 30% of the Europe automotive filters market in terms of revenue by 2026. With the growing demand for lightweight vehicles, numerous OEMs are looking to ramp up production by optimizing manufacturing processes while minimizing production costs.

Automotive filters sales across Europe’s aftermarket sector had generated revenue worth US$2.4 billion in 2019 and will continue to increase over the next few years. Benefits such as lower cost and high replacement rates are fueling the growth of the aftermarket distribution channel.

Rising commercial vehicle production in Germany

The automotive filters market in Germany was estimated to be worth US$535 million in 2019 and it is poised to witness notable growth through 2026, with a robust demand across the commercial vehicle segment. The production of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the country witnessed a massive upsurge during 2015-2016. These trends can be attributed to strong growth of the transportation and logistics sector in recent years.

Medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles often need to cover large distance and require constant supply of air for smooth running. The need for higher engine performance and efficiency will certainly boost the adoption of automotive filters in the future.

Europe automotive filters market trends in the near future will be positively influenced by tightening emission norms. The Euro 6 standards introduced by the European Union in 2015, for instance, require the installation of efficient filtering technologies with improved fuel injection on GDI engines.

Hollingsworth and Vose Inc., Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, Mann+Hummel, Mahale GmbH, and Hengst SE are presently among the leading automotive filter manufacturers in Europe.

