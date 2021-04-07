Europe Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems market 2021 Strategic Assessments Delphi Technologies, Cummins Inc., Tenneco Inc., Donaldson Co., Bosal Group, Magneti Marelli, John Matthey

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Europe Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Europe Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems investments from 2021 till 2025.

Europe Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems market is growing at a CAGR of 6.92% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

Scope of the Report

– EU Parliament and the Council have started legislating targeted CO2 emissions post 2019. The parliament had earlier proposed 30% reduction in CO2 emissions on light-duty vehicles between 2020 -2025. But now parliament has voted to increase the reduction rate to 40%. Also, stringent restrictions have been put under this new law ever since the Volkswagen emissions scandal. These type of initiatives are likely to increase the automotive exhaust aftertreatment system market in the country.

– However, with the emergence of electric vehicles and increasing ban on diesel vehicles especially in the developed nation, the growth for Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems the market will face challenges. However, Europe is a growing market for exhaust systems with growing opportunities in the countries like the United Kingdom, Germany and France and in Eastern Europe, especially the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Romania.

Key Market Trends

Growth in Emission Control Technology in Automotive and Transportation Industry

With technologies such as Particulate control, compound control, NOX control system and newer exhaust system featuring air gap pipe, designed to work together with other components, provide superior thermal efficiency and improve fuel economy.

The Diesel Particulate filter (DPF) provides effective solution in which an advanced modular design allows easy cleaning and servicing of engine vehicle for every 200,000 miles. Technologies such as the ash modeling particulate Computer Aided Engineering and computational fluid dynamics help design better DPF system. Also, such an advanced design allows technicians to remove the DPF from any vehicle in less than 15 minutes.

Stringent Emission Control Regulations Driving Growth

– After Volkswagen Scandal, the automotive exhaust emission testing had come under global scrutiny. Resulting in the European Commission to gain greater authority when coming to the approval of car models in Europe. When the uncovered US Volkswagen Scandal, led to an EU recall of 8.5 million vehicles, pushed the automaker into a crisis and left policy makers in Europe scrambling to patch up regulatory loopholes that had existed since the 1990’s

– These cars emitted 40% more the legal limit of nitrogen dioxide (NOx). While now a days cars with new diesel engines are cleaner, manufacturers are still exploiting loopholes to sell cars that are emit much more pollutants than required. However, organizations such as the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) have now taken up the task to certify exhaust emissions of cars and light commercial vehicles, including NOx by themselves instead of accepting third part validation. Strict and defined laboratory test, using a chassis dynamometer, with well-defined ambient parameters for temperature and humidity.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

