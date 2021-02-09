Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2025

The Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Europe Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: Abbott Laboratories, Biomrieux, Bio-rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-la Roche, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and others.

Key Market Trends

The major factors driving the market are the increasing prevalence, along with the rising public awareness, technological advancements, and improved laboratory automation.

European countries are being confronted with an increase in the occurrence of the most autoimmune immune disorders. The prevalence rate of multiple sclerosis in Europe is estimated at 83 out of 100,000. Moreover, multiple sclerosis is more common among women than men. In addition, two million people are affected by rheumatoid arthritis and nearly 2-3% of the population is estimated to be affected by psoriasis, which is one of the most common forms of autoimmune diseases. Owing to the aforementioned conditions, early diagnosis and onset of treatment can make a significant difference in preventing permanent damage and disability. Results of autoimmune disease diagnostic tests can confirm a disorder, estimate disease severity, aid in assessing prognosis. They are also useful to follow disease activity.

The increasing awareness of auto-immune diseases, through programs of research, education, support, and advocacy is a key factor augmenting the usage rates. The European Commission is taking several steps to increase awareness among the public regarding the risk factors in developing autoimmune diseases. Thus, as symptoms occur, they can seek diagnosis and begin a treatment regimen.

Rheumatoid Arthritis is Expected to Dominate the Systemic Autoimmune Disease Segment in the Coming Future

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic, progressive, and inflammatory autoimmune disease associated with HLA-DR4 and HLA-DR1 serotypes, characterized by persistent inflammation of the synovium that leads to the destruction of joints. The availability of treatment options, such as biologics, increasing awareness about rheumatoid arthritis, and the presence of reimbursement schemes across many countries are driving the growth of the segment. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is more prevalent in females. For instance, the United Kingdom has a prevalence rate of 1.2% in females and 0.4% in males.

Increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases, off-label prescription of NSAIDs, and other pain management drugs are expected to increase the demand for RA diagnosis. In addition, extensive focus on the high specificity and sensitivity of RA kits from kit manufacturers, and favorable regulatory guidelines for rapid RA diagnostic kits are expected to fuel the market growth.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years’ data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.

