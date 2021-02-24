Europe Artificial Intelligence Market Size to Surpass USD 84.21 Billion by 2027 at 42.3% CAGR, According to ReportCrux Market Research

ReportCrux Market Research has published a new report titled “Artificial Intelligence Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services); by Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Machine Vision, and Natural Language Processing); by Application (Media & Advertising, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation, IT & Telecom, Retail and Others); and by Region: Global Industry Trends, Dynamics, Competitive Insights and Forecast Analysis, 2020 – 2027″.

Europe Artificial Intelligence Market is estimated to grow from USD 5.01 Billion in 2019 to USD 84.21 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 42.3% during 2020-2027

Major factors driving the AI market are increasing cloud-based software and services adoption, rising big data analytics, and increasing demand for smart virtual assistants globally.

Market Overview

In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has been one of the technologies which is growing fast. AI has similar characteristics to human intelligence, such as listening, language comprehension, problem solving, reasoning, and others. Market manufacturers are witnessing huge underlying intellectual challenges in the development and overhaul of such a technology. AI is positioned among the market’s next generation software technologies.

Companies like Microsoft IBM, Google, and other leading players have been successfully integrating AI as a core part of their technology. Growing popularity of applications for parallel processing contributes to the growing acceptance of intelligence technology in scientific disciplines such as artificial intelligence and data science. Organizations are using AI to derive useful insights from data to deliver new goods and to enhance customer experience, thus growing opportunities for revenue.

Significant developments in operational dimensions of advances in artificial intelligence and implementation of complex artificial intelligence applications are driving development in the industry. Rapid advances in high computing power have helped increase the adoption of AI and robotics in end use industries like automotive, IT, healthcare and manufacturing.

Machine intelligence is likely to hold enormous potential for growth and key players are focused on developing integrated software and hardware solutions. In addition, a variety of retailers have partnered with distributors and end users for product delivery to extend their customer reach. In the automotive industry, AI has many possible applications in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving.

Neural networks are commonly used in lane recognition vehicles, which promote the replacement of costly sensors. Artificial intelligence helps coordinate vast volumes of data gathered by IoT sensors and mobile devices to boost the storage of data.

Artificial Intelligence Companies

Here are the best Artificial Intelligence companies analysis

Oracle Baidu General Electric Siemens IBM Facebook SAP SE Amazon Web Services Rockwell Automation Samsung Electronics

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America held almost 37% owing to the involvement of leading regional players, a strong technological base for adoption and the availability of government funding.

Moreover, the growing acceptance of cloud services in developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada contributes significantly to the global market.

Cloud-based AI deployment in Europe is also likely to see substantial growth in the coming years due to increased user demand for faster and on-demand data access and easy document control.

In addition, many private and public agencies are collecting domain-specific data that covers topics such as cyber security, medical computer science, national intelligence, marketing, and fraud detection. Asia Pacific is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis

By Offering

Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is likely to grow at CAGR in the forecast period. It can mainly be attributed to the growing need for hardware platforms with high processing power to run various AI applications. The presence of major companies operating in this segment has contributed to the AI-related hardware market.

By Technology

Based on technology, the market is categorized into deep learning, machine learning, machine vision, and natural language processing. The deep learning segment held almost 27% share of the market in 2019 due to its complicated data-driven applications that involve sound recognition or text/content recognition technology.

Deep learning offers lucrative investment opportunities, as it helps to solve high data volume challenges. Growing deployment of cloud-based computing systems and hardware equipment on site to recover large quantities of data in a safe and secure manner has paved the way for the expansion of the analytics market as well. Rising R&D expenditures by leading players is also playing a crucial role in growing the adoption of AI technologies.

By Application

Based on the application, the global market for artificial intelligence is segmented into media & advertising, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, automotive & transportation, IT & telecom, retail and others. The media & advertising segment accounted for almost 31% share of the market in 2019. The healthcare sector is expected to gain leading share by 2027 tough.

This section is divided based on use cases, like robot-assisted surgery, virtual nursing assistants, hospital process management, reduction of dosage errors, identification of participants in clinical trials, automatic image diagnosis, and preliminary diagnosis which will lead to its market growth in the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Segmentation

By Offering

? Hardware

? Software

? Services

By Technology

? Deep Learning

? Machine Learning

? Machine Vision

? Natural Language Processing

By Application

? Media & Advertising

? BFSI

? Healthcare

? Manufacturing

? Automotive & Transportation

? IT & Telecom

? Retail

? Others

