Europe Aquafeed Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2026 | Cargill (U.S.), Alltech, Ridley Corporation Ltd., Nutreco N.V.

Aquafeed Market is valued at USD 105.38 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 181.19 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.05% over the forecast period.

Aquafeed Market report is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user and regional & country level. Based upon type, the market is classified as extruded feed, pellet feed, powder feed, wet feed and others. Based upon application, global aquafeed market is classified into marine feeding, fresh waters feeding and others. Based upon end-user, aquafeed market is classified into fish, mollusks and crustaceans.

Market Analysis of Aquafeed-

Aquafeed is any feed for aquatic organisms as a part of aquaculture. Aquaculture has grown at an impressive rate over the past decades and offers a wide variety of nutritional, growth-promoting and immune-resistant benefits to the farmed aquatic animals. Increasing growth of aquaculture is one of the major factors driving the market of aquafeed. Aquafeed is produced in two forms which include pressure-pelleted feed and extruded bits. Culture of aquatic animals especially fish culture has undergone a dramatic growth worldwide in the last few years. The aquaculture industry is the fastest growing food production industry in the world and approximately 50% of all fish consumed by humans is from aqua cultural. Like all animals, fish and other forms of marine life require a constant stream of nutritious feed in order to grow into viable livestock products. Nutrition also plays a crucial role in encouraging reproduction. There are many different sizes of aquaculture feed. It’s generally recommended to provide the largest possible feed size that animals will consume. If the feed pellets are too small, the fish will waste energy trying to find the food, whereas pellets that are too large pose a choking hazard to the animals.

Key Players–

Global Aquafeed market Report covers prominent players are like Cargill (U.S.), Alltech, Ridley Corporation Ltd., Nutreco N.V. and Avanti Feeds Ltd., Biostadt India Ltd., Nutriad, Aller Aqua A/S, BioMar, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Norel Animal Nutrition, De Heus Animal Nutrition and others.

The regions covered in this Global Aquafeed Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of aquafeed is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Increasing Awareness Regarding the Quality of Seafood Products Among Consumers is the Key Factor Driving the Market Growth.

Animal nutrition focuses on studying the nutritional needs of the animals. Seaweeds contain valuable amino acids and fatty acids, including omega-3 and omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids, marine oils. They also contain minerals, vitamins and anti-oxidants as well as being rich in dietary fiber but low in starchy carbohydrates, thereby providing less glycemic load than ingredients derived from grains. These nutritive needs consist of nutrients, which are the components present in the feed that animals can digest and utilize. Hence, once feeding a diet, it is important to first test its nutrient content. Farming of marine & fresh water fish and crustaceans is getting pace with increased consumption and high nutritional value of the products. With rise in demand of aqua products, commercial aqua feed industry is also surging with a greater pace. Gradual technological innovations in feed formulations have improved the feed conversion efficiency without compromising the nutritional content. Aqua/marine food is additionally one in all the foremost listed commodities worldwide. Development of aquaculture will be needed to meet this increase in demand. The challenge is how to ensure that increases in aquaculture production are sustainable. In addition, rise in the mass production of fish and limited accessibility of marine feed resources are some of the other factors which are supplementing the market growth.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Global Aquafeed Market

Geographically, the opportunities available in the global Aqua feed market in the regions of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Globally, the aquafeed market has witnessed an exponential growth owing to the factors such as growing consumption of sea food and growth of aquaculture industry as a whole. USA, China, Brazil and India are the leading aqua feed producers across the world. Asia Pacific is the largest market for aquafeed consumption, contribution over 70% of the overall consumption. Within Asia Pacific, China is one of the leading consumers and producers of the aquafeed. In the United States and worldwide, the development and commercialization of alternative feeds are critical to the expansion of sustainable finfish and shrimp aquaculture production. Europe is projected to be the second largest fastest-growing aquafeed market within the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:–

By Type of Feed:

Extruded feed

Pellet feed

Powder feed

Wet feed

By Application:

Marine Feeding

Fresh water Feeding

By End-User:

Fish

Carp

Salmon

Tilapia

Catfish

Others

Mollusks

Oyster

Mussel

Others

Crustaceans

Shrimp

Crab

Others

