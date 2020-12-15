Europe Antidiabetics Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast by 2026 | BMRC

Antidiabetics Market is valued at USD 67.28 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 132.79 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period.

The Antidiabetics market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Get Sample Copy of The Antidiabetics Market Report 2020@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/465

*The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.**

Market Analysis of Antidiabetics-

Antidiabetics is commonly used to manage diabetes with the help of antidiabetic agent. It helps a person with diabetes, to control their level of glucose (sugar) in the blood. It mainly includes insulin and the oral hypoglycemic agents. There are different classes of anti-diabetic drugs and their selection depends on the nature of the diabetes, age and situation of the person, as well as on some other factors. Antidiabetic agents denote to all the different types of medicine involved in the treatment of diabetes. All these agents aim to reduce blood sugar levels to an acceptable range (called achieving normoglycemia) and relieve symptoms of diabetes such as thirst, excessive urination, and ketoacidosis (a serious complication of diabetes that occurs when the body cannot use glucose as a fuel source).

Key Players –

Global antidiabetics market report covers prominent players like Eli Lilly, Novartis, Bayer Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, and others.

Global antidiabetics market report is segmented on the basis of product, drug class, route of administration and regional & country level. Based on product global antidiabetics market is classified as rapid acting insulin, long acting insulin, premixed insulin, short acting insulin, and intermediate acting insulin. Based upon drug class, global antidiabetics market is classified into alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, biguanides, sulphonylureas, GLP-1 agonist, meglitinides, DPP-4 inhibitors, sglt-2, and thiazolidinedione. Based upon route of administration, global antidiabetics market is classified as insulin syringe/insulin pen, insulin pump, intravenous infusion, and oral.

The regions covered in this Global Antidiabetics Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of antidiabetics is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Market Dynamics –

Increasing incidence rate of diabetics and rising healthcare expenditure are the fundamental factors which are driving the growth of the market across the globe. As per Diabetes Atlas 8th edition 2017, International Diabetes Federation, there are around 425 million people in the world who are living with diabetes, with Type 2 diabetes accounting for 90 – 95 % of all cases. This number is expected to increase to 629 million people by 2045. However, the high cost of drugs is considered as a major restraint for the market growth within the forecast period. In spite of that, need for development of affordable drugs, especially in emerging nations will result into huge pipeline portfolio of firms, further offering lucrative growth opportunities in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global antidiabetics market due to high market penetration of modern insulin products such as long-acting, rapid-acting insulin analogs and DPP-4 drugs such as Januvia, Onglyza and Nesina in this region. In addition, the presence of highly advanced healthcare infrastructure, patient awareness levels and reimbursement framework are the other major factors contributing to its large share.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth in this market. This growth is attributed to the rapidly improving healthcare expenditure, growing prevalence of type I and type II diabetes and increasing patient disposable incomes in this region. According to American Diabetes Association, in Asia-Pacific, the incidence of type 1 diabetes for young aged 0-9 years was 6.4 per 100,000 person-years and 7.4 per 100,000 person-years for youth aged 10-19 years. The incidence of type 2 diabetes was 12.1 per 100,000 person-years for youth aged 10–19 years.

Market Segmentation:–

By Product:

Rapid Acting Insulin

Long Acting Insulin

Premixed Insulin

Short Acting Insulin

Intermediate Acting Insulin

By Drug Class:

Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors

Biguanides, Sulphonylureas

GLP-1 Agonist

Meglitinides

DPP-4 Inhibitors

SGLT-2

Thiazolidinedione

By Route of Administration:

Insulin Syringe/Insulin Pen

Insulin Pump

Intravenous Infusion

Oral

Table of Content

1. Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

2. Chapter – Antidiabetics Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Antidiabetics Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Antidiabetics Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3. Chapter – Antidiabetics Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

4. Chapter – Antidiabetics Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type

5.Chapter – Antidiabetics Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Continued….

Get Full Research Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/antidiabetics-market-by-application

About us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals, and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations, and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com

Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com

Blog: https://marketsize.biz

Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com

Blog: https://marketstatsreport.com

Blog: https://industrywatchnews.com/