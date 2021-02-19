Europe Antibacterial Personal Wipes Market is set to Achieve Stellar Growth Exhibiting 7.9% CAGR, Noted BMI

The antibacterial personal wipes market in Europe was valued at US$ 1,396.84 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 2,605.90 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2027.

Antibacterial personal wipes are mainly used to maintain skin health and personal hygiene. Apart from maintaining personal and household hygiene, wet tissues and wipes exhibit antibacterial, exfoliating, and moisturizing properties. This has propelled the demand for wipes among health-conscious consumers. To capitalize on the surging demand, key wipe manufacturers are introducing antibacterial personal wipes for both male and female skin types. These factors boost the demand for wipes in Europe. The rapid growth of the personal care industry provides opportunities for wipe manufacturers to innovate their product offerings and packaging. This has further led to the introduction of innovative and upgraded products in the market and has helped leading producers to build brand appeal and loyalty among consumers. For instance, Johnson and Johnson’s under the brand name Clean and Clear, offers multipurpose wet facial wipes for purposes such as makeup removal, cleansing, miniaturization, and maintaining skin softness. This has led to an increase in the demand for multi-functional wet wipes, which would in turn drive the growth of the wipes market during the forecast period.

Major key players covered in this report: ConvaTec, Diamond Wipes International Inc, Edgewell Personal Care, Guardpack, Reckitt Benckiser, Rockline Industries, Uniwipe

