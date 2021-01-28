Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Popular Trends & Technological Advancements To Watch Out For Near Future with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The research and analysis conducted in Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Anti-money laundering software market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 and expected to reach USD 1,047.22 million by 2026 from USD 315.65 million in 2018. Increasing money laundering activities especially in the banking financial sector and stringent government regulation for laundering activities are the factors for the market growth.

Anti-money laundering is a set of laws, regulations, and procedures that use for preventing criminals from hiding illegally obtained funds as legitimate income. For instance, AML regulations require that banks and other financial institutions that issue credit or allow customers to open deposit accounts follow rules to ensure they are not aiding in money-laundering.

The growing government concern for tackling money laundering is one of the prominent factor prevailing growth of the market. It has been witnessed that Germany government continuously enhancing the laws for money laundering that help the German government to minimize the fraud activities related to money. For instance, On 9 July 2018 the fifth EU anti-money laundering directive has entered into force; which will going to apply from 10 January 2020.

Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Scope and Market Size

Europe anti-money laundering software market is segmented of the basis of component, product type, deployment model, organization size, application and end market. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software Market, By Application

Based on component, the market is segmented into software and services. Software accounted the largest market due to rising deployment of antimony laundering software in the various verticals. For instance, in September 2019, U.K. headquartered bank HSBC has deployed an automated anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions screening system in its global trade and receivables finance (GTRF) business.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into customer identity management software, transaction monitoring software, currency transaction reporting software, compliance management software, and others.

Based on deployment model the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. On-premise segment accounted for largest market share as the large organization are mostly prefer the on premise solutions as it provide all authority to the organization itself. For instance, Wynyard Group had received a contract form Bin Belaila Exchange for installing anti-money laundering (AML) software. This software especially designed for financial institutions, as this solution is simple and easy to deploy with existing business operation.

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into large organization and small & medium organization. The large organization accounted largest market share due to huge investment from the large organization towards securing their data as well as money.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into spend analytics, vendor management, contract management and others. The rising business intelligence has inadvertently increased the amount of data generation in the business. Owing to this factor business focus on adopting those solutions that optimize their work which in turn increase productivity for the business.

Based on end market, the market is segmented into banking financial service and insurance, retail, it & telecommunication, government, healthcare, defence, transport & logistics, energy & utilities and others. The BFSI sector accounted largest market share due to increasing crime for money theft has raised government concern to secure the money of the customer.

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Country Level Analysis

Europe anti-money laundering software market is analysed and market size information is provided by component, product type, deployment model, organization size, application and end market as referenced above.

The countries covered in the anti-money laundering software market report are Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, and rest of Europe in Europe.

Europe anti-money laundering software market is growing due to the rising finance fraud case, which is a major factor that enforce the tech-giants to develop such solution that help the country to minimize the fraud case associated with money. For instance, in U.K. on-line retailer fraud has risen by 29% in 2018 when compared to 2017.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory act and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

High Amount of Investment Done by Tech-Giants to Innovate the Software Solutions of Anti-Money Laundering Software Market

Europe anti-money laundering software market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for anti-money laundering software market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in ICT regulatory scenarios and their impact on the anti-money laundering software market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Share Analysis

Europe anti-money laundering software market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Europe anti-money laundering software market.

The major players covered in the report are Fenergo, Jumio, SYNECHRON, WNS (Holdings) Ltd, Wipro Limited, SWIFT, Comarch SA, InfrasoftTech, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, Reed Business Information Limited (ACCUITY), Global RADAR, Fiserv, Inc, Fair Isaac Corporation, BAE Systems, NICE ACTIMIZE, AML Partners, ACI Worldwide, Inc., SAS Institute Inc. among other players domestic and global. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In April 2019, Reed Business Information Limited, Launched AI-powered financial crime compliance, for detecting and prioritising high risks individuals. The solution is called Firco Automated Alert Reduction; this will help to increase the accuracy of the KYC process. It also provides filters for financial crime and reduces the significant burden on large-scale compliance organizations. This will help company to save the time on false positives.

In September 2019, Zenus Bank selected NICE Ltd, to create a cloud-based financial crime strategy for both compliance with money laundering and prevention of corporate fraud with AML and Fraud SaaS Essentials solutions. This recognition will help company in creating goodwill throughout the world.

This will help the company in expanding its business though new segments such as investment and partnership other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for Anti Money Laundering s through expanded model range.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Europe Anti-Money Laundering Software. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

