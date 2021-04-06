Europe and Middle East Industrial & Commercial LED Lighting Market to Set Phenomenal Growth 2030:

Latest Published Report by Allied Market Research Titled,”Europe and Middle East Industrial & Commercial LED Lighting Market by Product (LED Lamps and LED Fixture) and Application (Commercial, Outdoor, and Industrial): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026″.

Report covers in-depth analysis of key players, marketing strategies, supply-side and demand side indicators and company profiles of market leaders, potential players, and new entrants. Europe and Middle East industrial & commercial LED lighting research report provides important market strategies and Latest trends with discussion of market consumption, major drivers, restraints and market share forecasted to 2027.

“The Europe and Middle East industrial & commercial LED lighting market size was valued at valued at $6.03 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $21.96 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026.”

The Europe and Middle East industrial & commercial LED lighting market report covers and explains a detailed analysis of the Europe and Middle East industrial & commercial LED lighting market segmentation, size, share, growth, trends and competitive landscape. According to the report the market is expected to register a considerable market growth by 2027. The impact of COVID-19, makes it important for the stakeholders to understand the Europe and Middle East industrial & commercial LED lighting industry. The report also describes and analyzes the growth of the Europe and Middle East industrial & commercial LED lighting market strategies.

The Europe and Middle East industrial & commercial LED lighting market has grown rapidly over the past few years. Digital transformation projects across verticals witnessed huge uptake and are also expected to contribute further in the near future. The Europe and Middle East industrial & commercial LED lighting market gains popularity in various industries including IT & telecom, BFSI, and healthcare, owing to its supreme benefits such as high-speed random access of data and low power consumption.

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including, Eaton Corporation Plc., Cree Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Acuty Brands, Inc., Dialight Plc., Osram Licht Ag, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Zumtobel Group Ag, and Syska, which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services

Key Segments:

By Product

• LED Lamps

• LED Fixture

By Application:

• Commercial

o Hospitality (Hotels and Restaurants)

o Office

o Retail (Malls, Shopping Centers, and Shops)

o Infrastructure (Schools, Universities, Auditoriums, Libraries, Churches, Airports, Train Stations, Institutions)

• Outdoor

o Urban Landscape

o Street and Major Roads

o Tunnel

o Sports Plants/Large Areas

• Industrial

o Industrial Plants (Warehouse and Factories)

o Weather resistance/Explosion Proof

The Report Answers the Following Key Questions

Which are the leading market players active in the Europe and Middle East industrial & commercial LED lighting market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the Europe and Middle East industrial & commercial LED lighting market size?

How current Europe and Middle East industrial & commercial LED lighting market trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the Europe and Middle East industrial & commercial LED lighting market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Benefits to the Stakeholders

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Europe and Middle East industrial & commercial LED lighting market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2020 to 2027 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Europe and Middle East industrial & commercial LED lighting industry.

Chapters of the Report are Mentioned Below:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis (2018)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. High demand for cost-effective and energy-saving LED lighting

3.5.1.2. Increase in government initiatives toward LED adoption

3.5.1.3. Surge in need to replace traditional lighting system

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High initial cost of LED lighting system

3.5.2.2. Voltage sensitivity and temperature dependence

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in adoption of smart lighting system

CHAPTER 4: EUROPE AND MIDDLE EAST INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL LED LIGHTING MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. LED Lamps

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. LED FIXTURE

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

And continued……..

Key offerings of the report:

1. Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.

2. Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.

3. Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.

4. Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region help market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap.

5. Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.

