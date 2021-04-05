Europe and Latin America Gamification Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Gamifier, Inc., 3radical Limited, CUT-E GMBH (AON, PLC), Gamehill, MMD Games

Europe and Latin America Gamification Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Europe and Latin America Gamification Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Europe and Latin America Gamification Market are expected to register a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Europe and Latin America Gamification Market are Young Targets GmbH, Growth Engineering Ltd., Gamifier, Inc., 3radical Limited, CUT-E GMBH (AON, PLC), Gamehill, MMD Games, BrandNewGame, Mindonsite SA, Bluerabbit Edu, S.A.P.I. de C.V., Matifac, Senac Brasil and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– September 2019 – Gamifier, Inc. partnered with Hubspot Inc. for its CRM platform, which is one of the best software to help to manage the relationship with customers, save time, and get better results from a sales team. The Gamification system automatically rewards the salesperson for each action taken on Hubspot CRM.

– March 2019 – Diginext presented its latest virtual training and turnkey operator support solutions at Laval Virtual 2019, which may help businesses reduce production costs and increase operational efficiency.

Key Market Trends:

Smartphones Adoption to Drive the Market Growth

– Europe commands a significant penetration rate of smartphones and mobile subscriptions, which is influencing the demand for gaming solutions. According to Ericsson, during Q3 2019, the smartphone subscriptions in Western Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe stood at 390 million and 350 million respectively; these numbers are expected to reach 490 million and 500 million by 2025 with the advent of 5G.

– Increasing penetration of smartphones and mobile gaming is further augmenting the demand for gamified solutions in various industries. In healthcare, Sea Hero Quest, a mobile game, is used to collect data for the detection of dementia at an early stage.

– A high level of smartphone penetration in the European region is one of the key reasons for the faster adoption of gamification. According to the GSM Association Mobile Economy Europe Report 2018, the number of unique mobile subscribers is set to grow from 465 million in 2017 to 481 million in 2025. At this number, the penetration rate will be 88% of the total population.

Regional Outlook of Europe and Latin America Gamification Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Europe and Latin America Gamification Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

