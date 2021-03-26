Europe and Latin America Gamification Market 2021 Business Scenario –Young Targets GmbH, Growth Engineering Ltd., Gamifier, Inc.

Europe and Latin America Gamification Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Europe and Latin America Gamification market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The Europe and Latin America Gamification market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Young Targets GmbH, Growth Engineering Ltd., Gamifier, Inc., 3radical Limited, CUT-E GMBH (AON, PLC), Gamehill, MMD Games, BrandNewGame, Mindonsite SA, Bluerabbit Edu, S.A.P.I. de C.V., Matifac, Senac Brasil

Industry News:

– September 2019 – Gamifier, Inc. partnered with Hubspot Inc. for its CRM platform, which is one of the best software to help to manage the relationship with customers, save time, and get better results from a sales team. The Gamification system automatically rewards the salesperson for each action taken on Hubspot CRM.

– March 2019 – Diginext presented its latest virtual training and turnkey operator support solutions at Laval Virtual 2019, which may help businesses reduce production costs and increase operational efficiency.

Scope of the Report

Europe and Latin America Gamification Market are expected to register a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The exponential growth in the number of smartphones and mobile devices in the region has boosted the demand for the gamification market. This growth is also supported by the increasing recognition of gamification systems as a method to architecture human behavior in order to induce innovation, productivity, or engagement.



Key Market Trends

Smartphones Adoption to Drive the Market Growth

– Europe commands a significant penetration rate of smartphones and mobile subscriptions, which is influencing the demand for gaming solutions. According to Ericsson, during Q3 2019, the smartphone subscriptions in Western Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe stood at 390 million and 350 million respectively; these numbers are expected to reach 490 million and 500 million by 2025 with the advent of 5G.

– Increasing penetration of smartphones and mobile gaming is further augmenting the demand for gamified solutions in various industries. In healthcare, Sea Hero Quest, a mobile game, is used to collect data for the detection of dementia at an early stage.

– A high level of smartphone penetration in the European region is one of the key reasons for the faster adoption of gamification. According to the GSM Association Mobile Economy Europe Report 2018, the number of unique mobile subscribers is set to grow from 465 million in 2017 to 481 million in 2025. At this number, the penetration rate will be 88% of the total population.

Gaming for Engagement in key End-User Segments to have Significant Growth

The application of games in the end-user industries for purposes, such as education, training, problem recognition, enhanced problem-solving capabilities, social skills, and improving collaborative abilities, along with decision making, may drive the market during the forecast period.

– Healthcare applications of gamification in the region are increasing significantly, and healthcare professionals are incorporating the technology as part of their treatment process to keep patients engaged and help them recover faster with better cognitive skills. For instance, Xploro is a health information platform that uses augmented reality and games, along with AI, for reducing stress and anxiety about medical procedures.

– British Armed Forces are using VR training platform, featuring gaming technology. The UK Ministry of Defence�s (MoD) VR simulator platform is built on Fortnite gaming engine, and it is expected to become a part of the wider training program for the forces over the coming years. Such developments in the region are expected to increase over the coming years.

– High expenditure on advertising is witnessed across industries in the region, as advertisers use gamification to optimize brand awareness, target more audiences, and make additional traffic to their websites. For instance, DDB Stockholm, in its marketing campaign for Volkswagen “Fun Theory,” used gamification to encourage people to alter lazy behaviors by showing that acting responsibly can be fun. It involved a subway station, where DDB transformed steps into working piano keys. This may drive the demand for the gamification market in the region during the forecast period.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

