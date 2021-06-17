Europe and Asia Pacific Soundproof Curtains Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2028 | Acoustical Surfaces, Inc., Amcraft Manufacturing, Inc., Hofa-Akustik

The soundproof curtains market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 351.74 million in 2021 to US$ 561.82 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 % from 2021 to 2028. Similarly, the soundproof curtains market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 646.69 million in 2021 to US$ 1,057.43 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Europe and Asia Pacific Soundproof Curtains Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Soundproof curtains resolve the problems associated with noise, along with incurring low costs and maintaining the necessary comfort levels. They are composed using vinyl core, which mainly reflects incoming noise using a polymer blend of crushed limestone and PVC. Noise pollution can cause disorders such as sleep disturbance, hearing loss, stress, and heart disease. As a result, consumers are willingly spending high amounts on soundproof solutions to avoid these health issues. On the other hand, many country governments are imposing regulations limiting noise. The increase in such regulations across the world is creating demand for the usage of soundproof curtains made from acoustic insulation materials, including glass wool and vinyl. The demand for these materials is also surging in the building and construction industry, especially in the residential segment.

Leading Europe and Asia Pacific Soundproof Curtains Market Players: Acoustical Surfaces, Inc., Amcraft Manufacturing, Inc., Flexshield Group Pty, Ltd., Hofa-Akustik, Kinetics Noise Control, Inc.

Europe & Asia Pacific Soundproof Curtains Market Segmentation

Europe & Asia Pacific Soundproof Curtains Market – By Type

Sound-Insulating

Noise-Reducing

Sound-Blocking

Europe & Asia Pacific Soundproof Curtains Market – By Material

Glass Wool

Rock Wool

Plastic Foams

Natural Fibers

Europe & Asia Pacific Soundproof Curtains Market – By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Europe and Asia Pacific Soundproof Curtains Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

