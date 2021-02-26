Europe Airport Antenna Market Report with Rising CAGR value of 5.3% during 2019-2027| Business Market Insights

“Europe Airport Antenna Market” study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. The Airport Antenna Market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 335.06 million in 2019 to US$ 503.44 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027

An antenna is a device that receives and transmits electrical signals. Antennas play an important role in airports to facilitate mobile telephony, satellite communication, and wireless local area networks. An aircraft uses radio frequency antennas to navigate their destinations and to communicate with air traffic control. Airport antennas are mainly used for military airports and commercial airports. In military airports, the antennas enable enhanced communication by introducing high frequency, very high frequency and ultra-high frequency bands.

Leading Europe Airport Antenna Market Players:

Amphenol Procom

Cobham Limited

Comrod Communication AS.

HENSOLDT Inc

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.

Terma

Europe Airport Antenna Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the regional industry player and helps the companies to garner the market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

