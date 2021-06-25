Europe Aircraft MRO Market 2021 Strategic Assessment – Airbus SE, Rolls-Royce Holding PLC, TAP Maintenance & Engineering, Lufthansa Technik AG, BAE Systems PLC

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Europe Aircraft MRO Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The Europe aircraft MRO market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Europe Aircraft MRO Market are Airbus SE, Rolls-Royce Holding PLC, TAP Maintenance & Engineering, Lufthansa Technik AG, BAE Systems PLC, Safran SA, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Rostec, Bombardier Inc., StandardAero, Sabena technics S.A., MTU Aero Engines AG, Comlux, and others.

Industry News and Update:

In 2019, Airbus introduced Drone and Augmented Reality inspections that have been jointly developed by Airbus with military service for inspections of Airbus-built A400M aircraft. The new technology provides MRO operators with an end-to-end digital solution that facilitates the performance of tasks while guaranteeing quality and adherence to airworthiness standards. Also, new companies are collaborating to integrate the technology into the MRO supply chain.

In June 2019, KLM Engineering & Maintenance and Royal Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR) launched a joint venture, NUVEON. The company plans to integrate AR technology throughout the MRO chain to improve everyday performance in maintenance. The introduction of such advanced technology by the MRO providers is anticipated to help them increase their customer base as well as their presence in the region.

Key Market Trends:

Engine MRO Segment is Expected to Witness Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Engine MRO is an extremely important part of MRO and the most expensive one. The increasing complexity of the engine parts and the increased number of military aircraft crashes, due to engine failures, have made the militaries to focus on frequent engine maintenance and periodic checks. The engine manufacturers like Safran, Rolls Royce, and MTU Aero Engines among others are some of the major engine MRO providers in the region and support commercial, military, and general aviation customers. Also, the engine MRO providers are expanding their facilities to increase their capacity and efficiencies for customers. For instance, Rolls-Royce is expanding its network of engine overhaul services to support the fleet of large aero engines. Rolls-Royce is currently investing in overhaul facilities in Bristol and Inclining to increase their capacity to undertake overhauls of Trent 700 engines. The growth in the network of aircraft engine MRO providers in the region to expand their overhaul services is anticipated to propel the growth of this segment in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

United Kingdom is Expected to Witness Significant Growth in the Coming Years

The United Kingdom has one of the largest aircraft fleets in terms of commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and general aviation aircraft. The commercial aircraft fleet of major airlines like Jet2, British Airways, Eastern Airways, and Loganair have an age of 13.5 years, 13.6 years, 18 years, and 23.4 years, respectively. The aging aircraft fleet in the country is generating demand for new aircraft maintenance contracts. For instance, in February 2020, BA CityFlyer signed an agreement with MTU Maintenance to extend its CF34-8E and -10E MRO contract. Besides investing resources to modernize its fleet, the UK MoD is trying to enhance the lives of its current aerial assets. In March 2018, the UK Army Air Corps awarded a contract to Vector Aerospace, in order to provide maintenance support to 26 of its Gazelle AH Mk1 helicopters, with the execution of the contract planned for April 2018-June 2022. Similarly, many joint ventures and partnerships were formed by the government to support and maintain F-35 aircraft. Such developments are envisioned to drive the UK military aviation MRO market during the forecast period.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Europe Aircraft MRO market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Aircraft MRO market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Aircraft MRO market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Aircraft MRO market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Aircraft MRO report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

