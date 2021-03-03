Europe Aircraft Engine MRO Market 2021 SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Leading Players – General Electric, Safran SA, IAG Aero Group, MTU Aero Engines AG, Honeywell International

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Europe Aircraft Engine MRO market in its latest report titled, “Europe Aircraft Engine MRO Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Europe aircraft engine MRO market is expected to register a CAGR of above 4% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Europe Aircraft Engine MRO Market: Lufthansa Technik, Rolls-Royce Holding PLC, Pratt & Whitney (Raytheon Technologies Corporation), General Electric, Safran SA, IAG Aero Group, MTU Aero Engines AG, Honeywell International Inc., AFI KLM E&M, TAP Maintenance and Engineering, Aero Norway AS, and Others.

June 2019, Safran Electrical & Power signed a contract with Lufthansa Technik, one of Europe’s leading engine MRO providers, to provide electrical harness maintenance for the CFM56 engines powering the Airbus A320 and the Boeing 737 commercial aircraft families. Players are focusing on the utilization of advanced technologies like automation and artificial intelligence in their maintenance units, which help them increase productivity while reducing their maintenance costs, thereby boosting their profits in the long run.

Key Market Trends:

Commercial Aviation Segment is Projected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

In 2019, the commercial aviation segment held the largest share in the market and is expected to continue its domination during the forecast period. The number of commercial aircraft in the region is higher than that of the military aviation and the average cost of maintaining the larger commercial aviation engines is more than that of the general aviation engines. Due to these factors, the commercial aviation segment held a higher share in the market. Airlines like Austrian Airlines, TAP Air Portugal, British Airways, Air France, Alitalia, Lufthansa, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines are some of the airlines in the region that have aircraft fleet with an average age of more than 11 years, demanding higher aircraft engine MRO. Several airlines in Europe are adding newer aircraft to their fleets, which will further generate demand for the engine MRO over the next decade. For instance, in November 2019, Nova Airlines AB (Novair) signed a long-term exclusive engine maintenance services contract with Lufthansa Technik for the CFM International LEAP-1A engines of Novair’s Airbus A321neo aircraft. Thus becoming the launch customer of Lufthansa Technik’s technical services for this new engine type. Such contracts are expected to increase the revenue for the segment during the forecast period.

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Europe regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

United Kingdom will Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period

In 2019, the United Kingdom held the largest market share in the Europe aircraft engine MRO market. The UK military has more than 30 different aircraft models, that are in service for decades. Though the country is modernizing its aircraft fleet, several aircraft with the armed forces have an age of more than 30 years. Rolls-Royce, one of the prominent players in the Europe aircraft engine MRO market is based in the UK and is also a dominant player in the global aircraft engine MRO market. In August 2019, Rolls-Royce signed a USD 420 million engine support contract (EJISS) with the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide maintenance and repair support for the EJ200 engines of the Typhoon fighter aircraft fleet with the Royal Air Forces (RAF) until 2024. On the other hand, British Airways, the flag carrier of the UK, has an aircraft fleet with an average age of more than 13 years as of 2019. The airline is further adding new aircraft to its fleet, which is expected to increase the demand for engine MRO in the country. In February, MTU Maintenance announced that it has extended the CF34-8E and -10E engines MRO contract with BA CityFlyer till the year-end 2023. Such contracts are expected to help the growth of revenues from the country during the forecast period. In addition, the United Kingdom recorded the highest general aviation activity in the region, with business jet aviation, and helicopter flying being the top activities in 2019. Higher general aviation flight activity in the region is anticipated to generate a higher demand for engine MRO. All these factors are expected to bolster the market prospects of the UK in the years to come.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

