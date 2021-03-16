Europe Air Traffic Management Market Precise Outlook 2021 -Honeywell International Inc., Leidos Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Thales Group

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Europe Air Traffic Management Market in its latest report titled, “Europe Air Traffic Management Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Europe air traffic management market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Global Europe Air Traffic Management Market: Honeywell International Inc., Leidos Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Thales Group, and SITA.

Key Market Trends

Enhanced Emphasis on Modernizing Aviation Infrastructure

The rapid growth in passenger traffic has encouraged airlines to induct new aircraft into their active fleet, which has resulted in an increased aircraft movement at an airport. To foster organic and sustainable growth, airports are adopting entrepreneurial and proactive measures, including the procurement of agile air traffic management systems to improve operational efficiency. Besides, the integration of satellite navigation systems onboard the aircraft has enabled air traffic controllers to control all aspects of the flight of an aircraft, and help to assist the pilots whenever necessary to avoid mishaps or security breach events. Furthermore, the introduction of favorable aviation initiatives in the European Union (EU) is also fostering the growth of air traffic management systems in the region. For instance, the EU’s Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) technological program aims to improve the air traffic management (ATM) performance, by modernizing and harmonizing ATM systems within Europe. Under the Single European Sky initiative, the EU plans to reform the European ATM, in order to cater to the air traffic growth. The European Union and EUROCONTROL have each pledged EUR 700 million to the development of the project, whose total cost is estimated to be EUR 2.1 billion. Such developments are envisioned to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

United Kingdom to Retain its Dominant Market Share During the Forecast Period

With air passenger traffic anticipated to double by 2035, expansion plans are underway at nearly every major commercial airport in the United Kingdom. The UK government has drafted its 2050 Aviation Strategy to support the growth of aviation in a sustainable manner, in order to minimize environmental impacts. The MAG-owned airports, especially the Manchester and London Stansted Airport, are forging ahead with construction projects to deliver increased capacity in a shorter timescale than at London Heathrow and Gatwick. While the Manchester Airports USD 1.3 billion Terminal 2 extension is partly completed in 2019, construction is underway for a new 200m pier at the airport which is scheduled to become fully operational in 2022. Meanwhile, the first phase of the USD 775 million transformation program at the Stansted Airport was completed in October 2018. The estimated completion date is 2021. Furthermore, London City and London Luton airport projects, which are valued over USD 1 billion in total are scheduled for completion in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Such programs are envisioned to drive the growth opportunities of the market in focus in the UK.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

