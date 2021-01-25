Europe Air Purifiers Market To Witness Phenomenal Growth Of US$ 8,888.8 million By 2027 With an Impressive CAGR Of 15.3% | Business Market Insights

The Europe Air Purifiers Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Europe Air Purifiers Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

The Europe air purifiers market is expected to grow from US$ 2,876.1 million in 2019 to US$ 8,888.8 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Key Players:-

Ab Alfaintek OY

Airfree

Blueair

BONECO AG

Dyson Ltd

De’Longhi S.p.A.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Natéosanté

Germany dominated the European market in 2019, whereas Italy is expected to dominate the market with the largest share during the forecast period. In Germany, rising air pollution in metropolitan and larger cities is creating challenges for city administrations. Therefore, the need to protect the individuals from PM2.5 fine dust is becoming crucial as over 70% of millennial population works indoors in organizations. Exhaust fumes and smoke are the main sources of fine dust in air. Therefore, the country is looking ahead to adopt advanced technologies for air purification.

The report analyzes factors affecting Europe Air Purifiers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Europe Air Purifiers market in these regions.

Key Questions Answered In The Report Include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the Europe Air Purifiers market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Europe Air Purifiers market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Europe Air Purifiers market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Europe Air Purifiers market?

