Europe Advanced Medical Stopcock Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Low-pressure Stopcocks Market,Medium-Pressure Stopcocks Market,High-Pressure Stopcocks Market); by End User (Hospitals & ClinicsAmbulatory Surgery Centers,Homecares) and Geography

The growth in Europe is characterized by rising prevalence lung cancer, consumption of the alcohol and tobacco, illegal drugs are fostering the growth of the intravenous and infusion therapies and increasing geriatric population

According to the statistics revealed by the European Union states that in 2016, approximately 1.32 million caesarean sections were performed. The number of procedures represents the usage of the stopcock to provide fluid to a mother after the surgical procedure. Also, according to the Centers for European Heart Network (EHN) each year cardiovascular disease (CVD) causes 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union (EU). This has led to increase in cardiovascular surgeries. Thus, it is estimated that among this population some patients must have undergone angiography or angioplasty procedures. These procedures requires high pressure stopcocks. Therefore, the demand is likely to increase for the stopcocks during the forecast period.

In addition, during the year 2016 to 2019, various companies have made organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market there are operating. Some of the activities undertaken by the company, which have promoted its growth are, product launches, acquisition and partnership. The organic development strategy has been implemented widely that have helped the growth of the companies and in turn have brought about various changes in the market. For instance, in February 2016, Elcam Medical announced launch of Marvelous (MRLVS) stopcock. It is a three way stopcock made by the Covetsro’s high performance plastic Makrolon.

France is expected to witness growth during the forecast owing to the factors such as rise in the drinking and smoking habits among the people and likely to enhance the growth of advanced medical stopcock market during the forecast period.

EUROPE ADVANCED MEDICAL STOPCOCK MARKET– MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Advanced Medical Stopcock Market – By Product Type

Low-pressure Stopcocks Market

Medium-Pressure Stopcocks Market

High-Pressure Stopcocks Market

Europe Advanced Medical Stopcock Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Homecares

By Geography

Europe Germany Spain Italy UK France Rest of Europe



