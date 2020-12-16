Europe Advanced Biodiesel Market Key Drivers & On-Going Trends 2020

Biofuels are classified into first generation biofuels and second generation biofuels depending on feedstock and method of production. First generation biofuels are produced from raw materials such as sugar and vegetable oils. On the other hand, second generation biofuels are called as advanced biofuels and these advanced biofuels are derived from non-food biomass.

Rising demand for advanced biodiesel from marine and aviation industry are expected to offer growth opportunities to market players operating in Europe advanced biodiesel market over the forecast period. For instance, according to report, ‘Biofuels for Aviation Technology Brief’ published on January 2017, by International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), 2014, global consumption of jet fuel was 5.4 million barrels/day (314 billion liters/year) in 2014, and demand for jet-fuel is expected to increase to 9 million barrels/day (522 billion liters/year) by 2040.

Market Trends/Key Takeaways

Key players operating in Europe advanced biodiesel market are focused on developing innovative technologies for production of high quality advanced biodiesel using various raw materials. For instance, in November 2017, Austria-based biodiesel company ‘BDI- Bioenergy International GmbH’ launched new Styrian technology in the European biodiesel market. This new technology converts wood waste and straw into high quality biodiesel.

Detailed Segmentation:

Europe Advanced Biodiesel Market, By Raw Material: Trap Grease & Brown Grease Yellow Grease Algae Agriculture & Forest Residue Municipal Solid Wastes (MSWs) Others (Cellulosic Biomass, etc.)

Europe Advanced Biodiesel Market, By End-use Industry: Automotive Aviation Marine Transportation Power Generation Others (Lubrication, etc.)



The report also covers a chronicled data of progressions and remedies inside the methodology examination of the Global Europe Advanced Biodiesel Market with a particular ultimate objective to tell the use of frontline inspiration for Sustainable Development.

