Europe 5G Enabled Virtual Reality (VR) Market will continue its rally | trending report with future analysis and forecast by 2021-2030

Europe 5G enabled virtual reality market reached $560 million in 2019 and will grow by 40.1% over 2020-2030 owing to the rising need for VR technology in the region.

Highlighted with 35 tables and 48 figures, this 125-page report “Europe 5G Enabled Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), End Use (Consumer, Commercial, Industrial), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe 5G enabled virtual reality market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe 5G enabled virtual reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, End Use, and Country.

Based on offering, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hardware

– Full Feature Devices

– Hardware Components

Software

– Consumer

– Commercial

– Industrial

Service

Based on end use, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Consumer

– Gaming

– Entertainment & Media

– Other Consumer Sections

Commercial

– Healthcare

– E-commerce & Retail

– E-learning & Education

– Real Estate

– Other Commercial Sectors

Industrial

– Manufacturing

– Pharmaceutical Industry

– Defense & Aerospace

– Farming

– Other Industrial Sectors

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

For each country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Offering and End Use over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe 5G enabled virtual reality market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Atmel Corporation

BARCO

Cypress Semiconductor Corp

Facebook

Google

HoloLens

Huawei Technologies

Integrated Device Technology Inc

Intel Corporation

Leap Motion, Inc.

LG Corporation

Maxim Integrated

Microsoft Corporation

NGRAIN

NKK Switches

Nokia

Oculus

Orion Software

Qualcomm Inc.

Rohm Semiconductor

Samsung Electronics

Semtech Corporation

Sensics, Inc.

Sixense Entertainment, Inc.

Sixense MakeVR

Sixense STEM

StreamVR

Texas Instruments

VREAL

VRWorks

Vuzix Corporation

ZTE Corporation

