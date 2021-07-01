Europe 5G Enabled Autonomous Robots Market Scope, Research, Growth Prediction and Research Report Till 2030

Europe 5G enabled autonomous robots market reached $2.37 billion in 2019 and will grow by 15.5% over 2020-2030 owing to the rising need for advanced robotics in the region.

Highlighted with 37 tables and 56 figures, this 129-page report “Europe 5G Enabled Autonomous Robots Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Robot Type, Mode of Operation, Industry Vertical, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe 5G enabled autonomous robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gmd235

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe 5G enabled autonomous robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Mode of Operation, Industry Vertical, End User, and Country.

Based on offering, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Hardware

– Software

– Service

Based on robot type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Unmanned Marine Vehicle (UMV)

– Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

– Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

– Humanoid

– Other Robot Types

Based on mode of operation, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Remotely Operated Robots

– Semi-Autonomous Robots

– Fully-Autonomous Robots

Based on industry vertical, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Agriculture & Forest

– Healthcare

– Power & Energy

– Defense & Security

– Industry and Manufacture

– Logistics and Retail

– Autonomous Vehicles & Transportation

– Aerospace

– Other Verticals

Based on end user, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Consumer

– Enterprise

– Government

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Robot Type, Mode of Operation, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe 5G enabled autonomous robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gmd235

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3D Robotics

ABB Ltd

Adept Technology

Amazon Robotics

Asus

Auris Surgical Robotics

Bluefin Robotics Corporation

Ericsson

Google

Honda Motors

Intel

iRobot

KUKA

Lely Group

Nokia

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Paslin

Qorvo

RealDoll

Samsung

SoftBank

True Companion

Verizon Communications

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

ZTE Corporation

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)